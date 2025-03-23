IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after SRH vs RR match (Updated) ft. Ishan Kishan & Dhruv Jurel

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) started the IPL 2025 season with a commanding win by 44 runs over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second match of the campaign at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

After losing the toss, SRH were tasked to bat first. Without wasting any time, Abhishek Sharma (24 off 11) and Travis Head came out all guns blazing. In the powerplay, they have posted a whopping total of 94 runs.

Head got out after scoring a scintillating 31-ball 67 runs. Ishan Kishan, who came in at No.3, went on to score an excellent 106-run unbeaten knock off 47 balls with 11 fours and six maximums. Nitish Reddy (30 off 15) and Heinrich Klaasen (34 off 14) played impressive cameos as SRH posted 286/6 in 20 overs.

Ad

Trending

Tushar Deshpande scalped a three-wicket haul, conceding 44 runs in four overs while Maheesh Theekshana picked up two wickets, conceding 52 runs in four overs.

In response, Rajasthan Royals batters lost their top three wickets for 50 runs in 4.1 overs. However, Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel gave their best without losing hope. They stitched a 111-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Samson got out for 66 runs in 37 balls with seven fours and four sixes. On the other hand, Jurel smacked 70 runs in 35 balls with five fours and six sixes. After their dismissals, Shimron Hetmyer (42) and Shubham Dubey (34*) played entertaining knocks, but in vain.

Ad

Eventually, RR managed to post 242/6 in 20 overs as they suffered a 44-run defeat to start their campaign. Harshal Patel and Simarjeet Singh scalped two wickets each while Mohammed Shami and Adam Zampa picked up one wicket each.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 1 1 1 106 106* - 47 225.53 1 - - 11 6 2 DC Jurel (RR) 1 1 - 70 70 70 35 200 - 1 - 5 6 3 TM Head (SRH) 1 1 - 67 67 67 31 216.12 - 1 - 9 3 4 SV Samson (RR) 1 1 - 66 66 66 37 178.37 - 1 - 7 4 5 V Kohli (RCB) 1 1 1 59 59* - 36 163.88 - 1 - 4 3 6 AM Rahane (KKR) 1 1 - 56 56 56 31 180.64 - 1 - 6 4 7 PD Salt (RCB) 1 1 - 56 56 56 31 180.64 - 1 - 9 2 8 SP Narine (KKR) 1 1 - 44 44 44 26 169.23 - - - 5 3 9 SO Hetmyer (RR) 1 1 - 42 42 42 23 182.6 - - - 1 4 10 H Klaasen (SRH) 1 1 - 34 34 34 14 242.85 - - - 5 1

Ad

SRH top-order batter Ishan Kishan ascended to the top spot with 106 runs. Dhruv Jurel (69) and Travis Head (67) rocketed to the second and third ranks, respectively. Virat Kohl (59) slid from the pole position to the fourth rank.

Rajasthan Royals' opener Sanju Samson (59) moved up to the fifth spot. Ajinkya Rahane (56), Phil Salt (56), and Sunil Narine (44) slipped to the sixth, seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Shimron Hetymer surged up to the ninth rank with 42 runs. Heinrich Klaasen (34) ascended to the 10th spot.

Ad

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 KH Pandya (RCB) 1 1 24 4 - 29 3 3/29 9.66 7.25 8 - - 2 TU Deshpande (RR) 1 1 24 4 - 44 3 3/44 14.66 11 8 - - 3 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 1 1 24 4 - 22 2 2/22 11 5.5 12 - - 4 HV Patel (SRH) 1 1 24 4 - 34 2 2/34 17 8.5 12 - - 5 Simarjeet Singh (SRH) 1 1 18 3 - 46 2 2/46 23 15.33 9 - - 6 M Theekshana (RR) 1 1 24 4 - 52 2 2/52 26 13 12 - - 7 Yash Dayal (RCB) 1 1 18 3 - 25 1 1/25 25 8.33 18 - - 8 SP Narine (KKR) 1 1 24 4 - 27 1 1/27 27 6.75 24 - - 9 Mohammed Shami (SRH) 1 1 18 3 - 33 1 1/33 33 11 18 - - 10 Rasikh Salam (RCB) 1 1 18 3 - 35 1 1/35 35 11.66 18 - -

Ad

Krunal Pandya continues to stay on top of the table with three wickets at an average of 9.66. RR pacer Tushar Deshpande rocketed to the second rank with three wickets at 14.66. Josh Hazlewood (2) slid from the second to the third rank at 11.

Harshal Patel moved to the fourth position with two wickets at 17. Simarjeet Singh (2) and Maheesh Theekshana (2) moved up the fifth and sixth ranks at 23 and 26, respectively. Yash Dayal, Sunil Narine, Mohammed Shami, and Rasikh Salam make it to the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks at 25, 27, 3,3, and 35, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback