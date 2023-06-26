"IPL contract is ready" - Fans go berserk as Logan van Beek scores 30 runs, picks up 2 wickets in Super Over vs West Indies in CWCQ

Logan van Beek shone with both bat and ball as the Netherlands completed a thrilling victory in a Super Over against West Indies at Harare during their ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 clash on Monday, June 26.

The Netherlands won the toss and decided to field first. West Indies delivered an impressive batting performance, posting a mammoth 374-run total. Nicholas Pooran slammed a brilliant ton, remaining unbeaten on 104 off 65 balls.

The likes of Brandon King and Johnson Charles also chipped in with valuable half-centuries, scoring 76 and 54, respectively. However, their bowling let the West Indies down as the Netherlands finished on 374/9 after 50 overs. Teja Nidamanuru was the top performer with the bat, contributing 111 runs off 76 balls.

The match went to a Super Over, which was the Logan van Beek show from beginning to end, as the all-rounder single-handedly won the game for his team. He smashed 30 runs in the Super Over off Jason Holder's bowling.

The 32-year-old followed it up with a wonderful over with the ball, conceding just eight runs and bagging two wickets to help the Netherlands clinch victory.

Following the high-octane thriller, several fans took to social media to laud Van Beek for his heroics. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Cʜɪɴɴᴀ ⎊ @itschinna18



- 28 (14) and 1-77 (10) in the match.

- 30* (6) and 2-8 (0.5) in the Super Over.



#CWC23 | #WIvNED | #ICCWorldCupQualifiers LOGAN VAN BEEK today :- 28 (14) and 1-77 (10) in the match.- 30* (6) and 2-8 (0.5) in the Super Over. LOGAN VAN BEEK today :- 28 (14) and 1-77 (10) in the match.- 30* (6) and 2-8 (0.5) in the Super Over.#CWC23 | #WIvNED | #ICCWorldCupQualifiers https://t.co/UP7DbKHU7W

Nirdosh @NirdoshKumarr

What a performance this will be remembered for decades!!! LOGAN VAN BEEK!What a performance this will be remembered for decades!!! #WorldCup2023 LOGAN VAN BEEK!😱😱What a performance this will be remembered for decades!!!#WorldCup2023

.... @YouBearsssssss What A Hero!! #CWCQualifier #WIvNED Logan Van Beek had heartbreak last Ball as he was caught..... Batted the Super Over smashed 30 and then Bowled and got 2 Wickets in the over to WIN the game for NetherlandsWhat A Hero!! #CWC23 Logan Van Beek had heartbreak last Ball as he was caught..... Batted the Super Over smashed 30 and then Bowled and got 2 Wickets in the over to WIN the game for Netherlands😳What A Hero!! #CWC23 #CWCQualifier #WIvNED

🅰️💲♓🍭 @ashwin_subha #ICCWorldCupQualifiers Logan van Beek - remember the name Logan van Beek - remember the name 🔥🔥 #ICCWorldCupQualifiers

UቿҜᗩ尺ꌚዘ @UtkarshRatedR23 @mufaddal_vohra Give this man a ipl contract right away, sensational. @mufaddal_vohra Give this man a ipl contract right away, sensational.

Vikas @VikasCFC6 @mufaddal_vohra What a Hitting Peak ODI Cricket @mufaddal_vohra What a Hitting Peak ODI Cricket

Safeco Hawkeye @MarinerMutiny @mufaddal_vohra Might have been the cleanest ball striking I’ve ever seen @mufaddal_vohra Might have been the cleanest ball striking I’ve ever seen

JagdishJR @jagdishJR7 @mufaddal_vohra Only one player played a super over, 🤘 wow @mufaddal_vohra Only one player played a super over, 🤘 wow

...Rachit @rachit_g2

What a story.

We need more teams in cricket World cup.

#ICCWorldCupQualifiers #WIvNED #NEDvWI LOGAN VAN BEEK.. Yes WI will rememeber that name.What a story.We need more teams in cricket World cup. LOGAN VAN BEEK.. Yes WI will rememeber that name. What a story.We need more teams in cricket World cup. #ICCWorldCupQualifiers #WIvNED #NEDvWI

"We wanted to do something special" - Logan van Beek on the Netherlands trumping West Indies

Logan van Beek was named the Player of the Match for his exceptional performance in the encounter. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he mentioned that the Netherlands were determined to do something special.

The all-rounder further stated that he wanted to ensure that he remained calm under pressure. Van Beek was dismissed on the very last ball of the run chase, which led to a Super Over.

Expressing his pleasure at making amends in the Super Over, he said:

"I can't explain it at the moment. We wanted to do something special. Just to watch Scotty and Teja - the more they batted the more we believed. Have been playing for 13-14 yrs now. Amount of matches I've lost in that situation, it's so satisfying to get one over the line."

"Tell you what, I'll wait 13-14 yrs to do it again. For me, it was about keeping my head still. If you miss I'm going to hit it. I was disappointed with that last ball where I junked it to mid-on. In my head, I said, 'if it's meant to be it's meant to be'. Thankful I got a bit of redemption."

According to the format of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, teams advancing to the Super Sixes will carry the points of their respective games against the other teams progressing from the group. While the Netherlands will enter with two points, West Indies will have zero points to their name.

