"Is there anyway pbks can forfeit this match"- Fans troll Punjab Kings for conceding 257 runs against LSG in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowlers had a horrific day against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Mohali on Friday, April 28. The hosts conceded a staggering 257/5 in 20 overs, just six runs short of the IPL record set by the Royal Challengers Bangalore a decade ago.
Punjab's bowlers simply didn't seem to have a set plan as the Lucknow batters made full use of the excellent batting conditions.
Fans on Twitter trolled Punjab Kings for their awful bowling effort and some felt that the game slipped from their grasp in the first innings itself. Here are some of the reactions:
Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran punish lackluster PBKS bowling attack
Punjab Kings dismissed LSG captain KL Rahul in the fourth over, but fellow opener Kyle Mayers flew out of the blocks. The West Indies all-rounder just seemed to be in a destructive mood as he didn't spare any bowler that came up against him.
Although Mayers departed after scoring 54, Ayush Badoni (43 off 24 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (72 off 40 balls) continued the onslaught and didn't let PBKS slow down the scoring rate in the middle overs. The duo set up a fantastic platform for Nicholas Pooran (45 off 19 balls) to come in and express himself.
Stoinis top scored with 72, while impressive 40s from both Badoni and Pooran helped Lucknow get the second-highest score in the history of the IPL (257/5). The chase hasn't started on an ideal note for Punjab as they lost skipper Shikhar Dhawan in the first over.
Impact player Prabhsimran Singh couldn't get going either and it is now down to likes of Sikandar Raza and Atharva Taide to build a partnership. With Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran waiting in the dugout, Punjab have an outside chance of coming close to the target.
However, it still seems that they will need something extraordinary if they are to chase this down.
