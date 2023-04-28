"Is there anyway pbks can forfeit this match"- Fans troll Punjab Kings for conceding 257 runs against LSG in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowlers had a horrific day against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Mohali on Friday, April 28. The hosts conceded a staggering 257/5 in 20 overs, just six runs short of the IPL record set by the Royal Challengers Bangalore a decade ago.

Punjab's bowlers simply didn't seem to have a set plan as the Lucknow batters made full use of the excellent batting conditions.

Fans on Twitter trolled Punjab Kings for their awful bowling effort and some felt that the game slipped from their grasp in the first innings itself. Here are some of the reactions:

Inder Veer @through_theGAP Punjab Wale baahr aa kyu rahe? Bhai walkover dedo GOA jao Punjab Wale baahr aa kyu rahe? Bhai walkover dedo GOA jao

SwatKat💃 @swatic12

#LSGvsPBKS LSG giving Punjab kings batters a target of 257 runs to chase LSG giving Punjab kings batters a target of 257 runs to chase#LSGvsPBKS https://t.co/rW7Lkd6Bkp

Iceland Cricket @icelandcricket People complain about how expensive everything is here, but have they tried looking at the economy rates of Punjab's bowlers today? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… People complain about how expensive everything is here, but have they tried looking at the economy rates of Punjab's bowlers today? twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

D Patel @DPatelG01

#PBKSvsLSG Hey ⁦ @PunjabKingsIPL ⁩ you should file a FIR for your players getting bashed live and don’t worry there are 1.7 Cr eye witnesses on Jio Cinema Hey ⁦@PunjabKingsIPL⁩ you should file a FIR for your players getting bashed live and don’t worry there are 1.7 Cr eye witnesses on Jio Cinema #PBKSvsLSG https://t.co/mE4oIz5gbZ

CSK Faπ SHùBH` @hyper_cskian Still 257 on board !!



hence, PBKS is trophyless Everyone talking about 263, but just think how bad PBKS bowled today...The best death specialists in their team Sam curran, Arshdeep, RabadaStill 257 on board !!hence, PBKS is trophyless Everyone talking about 263, but just think how bad PBKS bowled today...The best death specialists in their team Sam curran, Arshdeep, Rabada 🔥 Still 257 on board !!hence, PBKS is trophyless 👏

Harminder @21harminder Chances of Pbks chasing this as good as their chances of winning IPL and me winning something in Dream 11 Chances of Pbks chasing this as good as their chances of winning IPL and me winning something in Dream 11😭

Nadim. @nadimspeaks Although Atharva Taide tried his best to drop KL’s catch off the first ball, PBKS bowlers will be kicking their heads to have got KL Rahul out so early. Only he could’ve helped PBKS restrict the total under 220. Although Atharva Taide tried his best to drop KL’s catch off the first ball, PBKS bowlers will be kicking their heads to have got KL Rahul out so early. Only he could’ve helped PBKS restrict the total under 220.

Nadim. @nadimspeaks 263 safe. But what was this bowling from PBKS. You don’t need to come out to bat now. Pack your bags and go back to hotel 263 safe. But what was this bowling from PBKS. You don’t need to come out to bat now. Pack your bags and go back to hotel 😭

Suha @Kayasimple

And fielding.... hard to describe!



vsLSG What kind of bowling by #PBKS !!And fielding.... hard to describe! #PBKS vsLSG What kind of bowling by #PBKS !!And fielding.... hard to describe!#PBKSvsLSG

Kala Singh 🇯🇲☬ @pbksIionsden Is there anyway pbks can forfeit the match Is there anyway pbks can forfeit the match

Udayyy. @udyktweets PBKS is still in hangover from Goa!!



Problem with having huge gaps between games in this league. It's always better to have back to back games. Happened the same in 2018 as well.



Were table toppers midway, break comes, finishes very poorly!! PBKS is still in hangover from Goa!!Problem with having huge gaps between games in this league. It's always better to have back to back games. Happened the same in 2018 as well.Were table toppers midway, break comes, finishes very poorly!!

Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran punish lackluster PBKS bowling attack

Punjab Kings dismissed LSG captain KL Rahul in the fourth over, but fellow opener Kyle Mayers flew out of the blocks. The West Indies all-rounder just seemed to be in a destructive mood as he didn't spare any bowler that came up against him.

Although Mayers departed after scoring 54, Ayush Badoni (43 off 24 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (72 off 40 balls) continued the onslaught and didn't let PBKS slow down the scoring rate in the middle overs. The duo set up a fantastic platform for Nicholas Pooran (45 off 19 balls) to come in and express himself.

Stoinis top scored with 72, while impressive 40s from both Badoni and Pooran helped Lucknow get the second-highest score in the history of the IPL (257/5). The chase hasn't started on an ideal note for Punjab as they lost skipper Shikhar Dhawan in the first over.

Impact player Prabhsimran Singh couldn't get going either and it is now down to likes of Sikandar Raza and Atharva Taide to build a partnership. With Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran waiting in the dugout, Punjab have an outside chance of coming close to the target.

However, it still seems that they will need something extraordinary if they are to chase this down.

