Create

"Is it Mumbai Indians or Mumbai WINdians?" - Fans react as MI thrash DC by 8 wickets to register hat-trick of wins in WPL 2023

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Mar 09, 2023 23:23 IST
MI are the table-toppers of WPL 2023. (Pics: Twitter)
MI are the table-toppers of WPL 2023. (Pics: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians (MI) completely dominated Delhi Capitals (DC) to secure a convincing eight-wicket win in their Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) clash on Thursday, March 9.

DC won the toss and chose to bat first at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. However, their batters failed to get going as the MI bowlers once again delivered an impactful performance.

Skipper Meg Lanning was the best performer for DC, scoring 43 runs. MI made things difficult for their opponents by picking up wickets at regular intervals. Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, and Hayley Matthews picked up three wickets each as Delhi were bowled out for just 105 runs.

MI chased down the modest target comfortably in 15 overs to complete a hat-trick of wins in the WPL. Many fans took to social media to laud Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. for their clinical performances.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

@ChiragA45 Mumbai Indians being Mumbai Indians 👑
Back to back 3wins 🔥😍❤#MumbaiIndians #AaliRe twitter.com/mipaltan/statu…
...aaand the winning runs 💙⭐Turns out it was an absolutely one sided game. DC were always going to test them and safe to say they passed the test.DC's lower order was exposed today..MI's lower order also hasn't batted so far...We move 💙🙌 so far so good! ♥️ https://t.co/bNyFc1pTJ1
Is it Mumbai Indians or Mumbai WINdians ... Hands down the greatest franchise ever 👑 #WPL2023 #MumbaiIndians
Mumbai Indians is the team that doesn't buy superstars, it's the team that produces superstars.
Beat GG By 143 Runs. Beat RCB By 9 Wickets. Beat DC By 8 Wickets. Mumbai Indians Is The Unbeatable Team In This WPL!
Be it men or women @mipaltan always dominates 💙#MumbaiIndians #WPL2023
Whether its IPL or WPL @mipaltan always wins 🏆#MumbaiIndians #saikaishaque #hayleymathews #AmeliaKerr #WPL
3rd consecutive win for Mumbai Indians in WPL.Domination continues for Harmanpreet Army.
Mumbai Indians dominated the IPL.Mumbai Indians dominating the WPL. https://t.co/nIyqcicViM
@bhawnakohli5 Another day another win for Mumbai Indians 👑Paltan
If I were a Mumbai Indians' fan . How lucky they are 🥺
@mipaltan @natsciver I'm just imagining, who will stop our @mipaltan girls from winning their maiden WPL title? "Koi nahi hai takkar me kyon pade ho chakkar me" 😅😅 #WPL2023 #MumbaiIndians

MI openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews did a fine job with the bat, contributing 41 and 32 runs, respectively. Ishaque was adjudged the Player of the Match for her brilliant bowling spell.

Mumbai Indians occupy the top spot in WPL 2023 points table

Mumbai Indians have had a splendid start to the season. The side have won all three of their league matches so far, beating Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals.

With six points in their tally, MI are currently the table-toppers of the competition. DC, on the other hand, suffered their maiden loss and are placed second after having won two of their three matches.

Hat-trick of wins for the Mumbai Indians 🔥They are sitting comfortably at the top of the table 🔝#DCvMI #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/NYpkpaek1v

MI's bowling department has performed admirably. They have managed to bowl out the opposition in all three fixtures and have emerged as the team to beat in WPL 2023.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will next be seen in action on Sunday, March 12, when they take on UP Warriorz.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...