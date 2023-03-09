"Is it Mumbai Indians or Mumbai WINdians?" - Fans react as MI thrash DC by 8 wickets to register hat-trick of wins in WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) completely dominated Delhi Capitals (DC) to secure a convincing eight-wicket win in their Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) clash on Thursday, March 9.
DC won the toss and chose to bat first at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. However, their batters failed to get going as the MI bowlers once again delivered an impactful performance.
Skipper Meg Lanning was the best performer for DC, scoring 43 runs. MI made things difficult for their opponents by picking up wickets at regular intervals. Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, and Hayley Matthews picked up three wickets each as Delhi were bowled out for just 105 runs.
MI chased down the modest target comfortably in 15 overs to complete a hat-trick of wins in the WPL. Many fans took to social media to laud Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. for their clinical performances.
MI openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews did a fine job with the bat, contributing 41 and 32 runs, respectively. Ishaque was adjudged the Player of the Match for her brilliant bowling spell.
Mumbai Indians occupy the top spot in WPL 2023 points table
Mumbai Indians have had a splendid start to the season. The side have won all three of their league matches so far, beating Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals.
With six points in their tally, MI are currently the table-toppers of the competition. DC, on the other hand, suffered their maiden loss and are placed second after having won two of their three matches.
MI's bowling department has performed admirably. They have managed to bowl out the opposition in all three fixtures and have emerged as the team to beat in WPL 2023.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will next be seen in action on Sunday, March 12, when they take on UP Warriorz.
