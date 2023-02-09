Create

"Is this the same pitch where Australia batted" - Twitter reacts as India race to 77/1 in 24 overs at VCA Stadium

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Feb 09, 2023 17:57 IST
Rohit Sharma dominated against Australia (Image: BCCI/Twitter)
Rohit Sharma dominated against Australia (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

The pitch at Nagpur's VCA Stadium sparked a debate on social media platforms even before the first ball of the India vs Australia series was bowled. The first day's play of the Nagpur Test got completed earlier today, where the Aussies lost their wickets for 177 runs after opting to bat first.

Australia had a tough time dealing with the Indian spinners at the VCA Stadium. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a fantastic spell of 5/47 in his 22 overs, while Ravichandran Ashwin had a three-wicket haul. The two spinners troubled the Aussie batters a lot in Nagpur.

Many fans felt that the pitch has been assisting the spinners and is difficult to bat on. However, on the same wicket, India scored 77/1 in 24 overs to end Day 1. Captain Rohit Sharma led the home side from the front, aggregating 56 runs off just 69 balls.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to India and Australia's performances on the same pitch:

Same pitch 2 different batter . https://t.co/MalEX4Fib2
@mufaddal_vohra Aussie media nd retired players watch india bat on the same pitch https://t.co/efrtbbVrcQ
Iss this a same pitch where Australia were batting, Rohit striking at 260 #INDvAUS #Rohit https://t.co/iRq5KOkviq
Rohit bhau believes in what he says that overthinking about the pitch and conditions many a time makes a batter stuck in the crease, trying to defend everything instead of playing the ball on merit or playing positively...I expect the same from Warner in the next innings.. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
I dont understand why Aus media is crying for pitches both teams have to play on the same pitch...they dont like turning tracks doesnt mean they would get a flat track.Whats the difference between home and away.🤣Acc to them spin Bowling should not be there in cricket.#INDvsAUS
#Australia batters, experts & media watching #RohitSharma𓃵 batting effortlessly on the SAME PITCH & trying to think of new excuses to call it a “Doctored Pitch” #INDvsAUS #RavindraJadeja #Cricket https://t.co/HFhLaKwPrw
@icelandcricket Both teams playing on same pitch?
How is a pitch doctored if it's the same one used by both teams? #INDvAUS
@FoxCricket Rohit Sharma was playing on the same pitch 🙄🙃....
@PeterMc10953343 @MaxClar94279196 @SEN_Cricket @craddock_cmail Aus 177 ALL OUT !!! India 77-1. Same Pitch. Same Day.Pitch or Skill. 🤔

There was no bounce on the wicket: Ravindra Jadeja on the pitch at the VCA Stadium

Ravindra Jadeja was the hero for India on the opening day of the India vs Australia 2023 series. He scalped five wickets and helped India bowl the Aussies out for 177 runs in the first innings.

Speaking with the host broadcasters at the end of the day's play, Jadeja shared his views on the pitch:

"I was bowling into the stumps, there was no bounce on the wicket, was targeting the stumps, the odd ball was going turning and odd ball going straight."

India trail by 100 runs in the first innings heading into Day 2 of the Nagpur Test match. It will be interesting to see if India build a big lead in the first innings or if Australia can script a comeback with the ball.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score at Sportskeeda for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Follow for latest updates.

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...