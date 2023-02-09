"Is this the same pitch where Australia batted" - Twitter reacts as India race to 77/1 in 24 overs at VCA Stadium

The pitch at Nagpur's VCA Stadium sparked a debate on social media platforms even before the first ball of the India vs Australia series was bowled. The first day's play of the Nagpur Test got completed earlier today, where the Aussies lost their wickets for 177 runs after opting to bat first.
Australia had a tough time dealing with the Indian spinners at the VCA Stadium. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a fantastic spell of 5/47 in his 22 overs, while Ravichandran Ashwin had a three-wicket haul. The two spinners troubled the Aussie batters a lot in Nagpur.
Many fans felt that the pitch has been assisting the spinners and is difficult to bat on. However, on the same wicket, India scored 77/1 in 24 overs to end Day 1. Captain Rohit Sharma led the home side from the front, aggregating 56 runs off just 69 balls.
There was no bounce on the wicket: Ravindra Jadeja on the pitch at the VCA Stadium
Ravindra Jadeja was the hero for India on the opening day of the India vs Australia 2023 series. He scalped five wickets and helped India bowl the Aussies out for 177 runs in the first innings.
Speaking with the host broadcasters at the end of the day's play, Jadeja shared his views on the pitch:
"I was bowling into the stumps, there was no bounce on the wicket, was targeting the stumps, the odd ball was going turning and odd ball going straight."
India trail by 100 runs in the first innings heading into Day 2 of the Nagpur Test match. It will be interesting to see if India build a big lead in the first innings or if Australia can script a comeback with the ball.
