Is Rohit Sharma playing today's MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match?

Rohit Sharma features as an impact player in Mumbai Indians' (MI) high-octane clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday (May 3) at Wankhede Stadium.

In a pre-game show on Jio Cinema, former Indian batter Suresh Raina gave the hint that Sharma has a stiff back, but was batting comfortably in the nets. He also added that the former MI skipper arrived to the field well before and batted for quite some time.

Meanwhile, the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai side won the toss and elected to field first. It certainly gives the hint that Sharma will open as usual along with Ishan Kishan in the second half of the game.

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd.

Moreover, MI decided to replace Mohammad Nabi with youngster Naman Dhir, and are playing with only three overseas players.

Nuwan Thushara's triple-strike helps MI stun KKR

Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara managed to secure three early breakthroughs for the Mumbai Indians.

In the first over, he got rid of the dangerous opener, Phil Salt (5), who has been in sensational form in the last few games for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Then, Thushara dismissed Angkrish Raghuvanshi (13), who was going all guns blazing with two maximums in the second ball of the second over. The last delivery of the same over witnessed Shreyas Iyer (6) holding out to Tim David at the mid-on area. In two overs, the right-arm pacer has conceded 25 runs.

Thereafter, skipper Hardik Pandya managed to breach the defense of Sunil Narine (8) as well.

At the time of writing, KKR are at 43/4 in the fifth over, with Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh at the crease. The Knight Riders will need crucial partnerships to post a strong total on a belter like Wankhede.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback