"Isn't comfortable against left-arm pacers " - Danish Kaneria pinpoints Virat Kohli's weakness

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes that India's Virat Kohli will have to practice against quality left-arm fast bowlers as they prepare to face Australia's Mitchell Starc in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The star batter was trapped leg before wicket by Starc in the ODI series opener between the two nations at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17. Kaneria opined that Kohli has been undone by a left-arm seamer's inswinger on several occasions.

The 42-year-old suggested that the Indian team management should consider roping in the likes of T Natarajan as net bowlers to help Kohli work on his weaknesses.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria explained:

"Virat Kohli isn't comfortable against left-arm pacers when the ball nips back. He will have to practice to face Mitchell Starc in the World Test Championship final. The team management should bring in left-arm pacers like T Natarajan as net bowlers."

Notably, Kohli failed to get going in the first ODI and was out in the fifth over of India's run-chase. The right-handed batter managed to score just four runs off nine balls during his brief stay.

While Kaneria feels Starc could trouble Kohli, the stats say otherwise. The Indian batter has gotten better off the lanky speedster on most occasions in international cricket. In fact, this was the first time he lost his wicket to the Aussie pacer in ODIs.

"Dropping someone is never the solution" - Danish Kaneria on KL Rahul

Danish Kaneria further stated that dropping KL Rahul from the ODI side following a string of poor performances in Test cricket would have been the wrong call.

He noted that the keeper-batter showcased stellar composure in the opening encounter, successfully managing to silence his critics with a match-winning knock.

Reacting to Rahul's batting exploits, Kaneria said:

"KL Rahul has dealt a major setback. He was dropped from the Test team and he knows that he will have to deliver now and have to be very sensible. Dropping someone is never the solution. You need to fix the problems.

"He looked very composed today and the Australian bowlers couldn't hit his pads as he was getting behind the line of the ball."

The home team had their backs on to the wall after losing their top-order big guns early in their run-chase. However, Rahul stepped up, steering the ship out of choppy waters for the Men in Blue. He remained unbeaten on 75, helping India chase down the 189-run target in 39.5 overs.

The two sides will next be seen in action on Sunday when they lock horns in the second ODI of the series. The match will take place at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

