"Isse kehte hain kehkar..." - Virender Sehwag & Cricket fraternity reacts as Team India beat Australia by innings and 132 runs in 1st Test 

Team India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur on Saturday (February 11) to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.
Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shone with eight and seven wickets, respectively. Ashwin took a five-wicket haul in the second innings, while Jadeja did so in the first.
After Australia were bowled out for 177 on the opening day, India responded with 400. The visitors were bowled out for 91 as the game ended inside three days. While Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 49 in the first innings, Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 25 in the second.
The cricketing fraternity, led by former opener Virender Sehwag, was delighted with Team India’s massive win against the visitors in the opening Test.
Sehwag tweeted:
"There was a time Australia were way ahead of the rest in playing mind games. Now they are getting a taste of their own medicine. Brilliant from Axar Patel …isse kehte hain kehkar….Mazaa aa gaya (this is called enjoying while saying this)."
Here are some of the other Twitter reactions from the likes of Suresh Raina, Wasim Jaffer and Anil Kumble:
Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel star with bat as Team India secure 1-0 lead in series
Team India captain Rohit Sharma led from the front, scoring 120 off 212, including two sixes and 15 boundaries. The right-hander’s heroics came as the middle order failed to deliver.
All-rounders Axar Patel (84) and Ravindra Jadeja (70) then put Team India in pole position. The duo shared a valuable partnership of 88 runs for the eighth wicket. Mohammed Shami (37) also shared a vital 52-run stand with Axar for the ninth wicket.
For Australia, Todd Murphy scalped seven wickets on his debut, while captain Pat Cummins settled for two wickets. Nathan Lyon scalped one wicket.
After the win, Rohit spoke about the significance of winning the opening Test to set the tone for the rest of the series. Speaking to Star Sports post-match, he said:
“Very important at the start of the series. Happy that I could put the performance for the team. Starting a game like that, you're in the ascendancy. Opposition is under pressure from there. We know we have quality in our spin department. But the seamers can be threatening as well on a pitch like that.”
Rohit also spoke about his ninth Test century, highlighting how growing up on turning surfaces helped him:
“I've grown up playing a lot in Mumbai on surfaces that turn a lot. You need to be slightly unorthodox as well, use your feet. Need to put pressure on bowlers as well by doing something different. And that different could be whatever suits you - using your feet, sweeping, reverse-sweeping.”
The two teams will next lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, starting on Friday (February 17).
