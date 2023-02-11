"Isse kehte hain kehkar..." - Virender Sehwag & Cricket fraternity reacts as Team India beat Australia by innings and 132 runs in 1st Test 

Team India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur on Saturday (February 11) to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shone with eight and seven wickets, respectively. Ashwin took a five-wicket haul in the second innings, while Jadeja did so in the first.

After Australia were bowled out for 177 on the opening day, India responded with 400. The visitors were bowled out for 91 as the game ended inside three days. While Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 49 in the first innings, Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 25 in the second.

The cricketing fraternity, led by former opener Virender Sehwag, was delighted with Team India’s massive win against the visitors in the opening Test.

Sehwag tweeted:

"There was a time Australia were way ahead of the rest in playing mind games. Now they are getting a taste of their own medicine. Brilliant from Axar Patel …isse kehte hain kehkar….Mazaa aa gaya (this is called enjoying while saying this)."

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions from the likes of Suresh Raina, Wasim Jaffer and Anil Kumble:

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad A dominating Test win. Jadeja the shining star with bat and ball. Rohit showing his class with a magnificent 100, Ashwin demonstrating why Aussies are so worried about him and Axar Patel showing good all round skills and not to forget Shami. Happy unit , Team India . #INDvAUS A dominating Test win. Jadeja the shining star with bat and ball. Rohit showing his class with a magnificent 100, Ashwin demonstrating why Aussies are so worried about him and Axar Patel showing good all round skills and not to forget Shami. Happy unit , Team India . #INDvAUS https://t.co/xEszU6DKCq

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag There was a time Australia were way ahead of the rest in playing mind games. Now they are getting a taste of their own medicine. Brilliant from Axar Patel …isse kehte hain kehkar….

Mazaa aa gaya There was a time Australia were way ahead of the rest in playing mind games. Now they are getting a taste of their own medicine. Brilliant from Axar Patel …isse kehte hain kehkar…. Mazaa aa gaya https://t.co/FRdVmZRlZj

DK @DineshKarthik

Terrific start to the



#INDvAUS India dominated the Test from the start to finish.Terrific start to the #BorderGavaskarTrophy India dominated the Test from the start to finish.Terrific start to the #BorderGavaskarTrophy!#INDvAUS https://t.co/iGhQtfgQM4

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 #INDvAUS Never judge a pitch until both teams have batted on it. If both teams struggle, it's the pitch. If just one team struggles, it's the skills. Well played Team India Never judge a pitch until both teams have batted on it. If both teams struggle, it's the pitch. If just one team struggles, it's the skills. Well played Team India 🇮🇳 👏🏽 #INDvAUS https://t.co/b7QgZXlCXU

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 . Jaddu and Axar putting in memorable all-round performances and all the bowlers showing their skills. Congratulations Loved the way India prepared for this series and this is called proper domination. Rohit leading from the front with a brilliant. Jaddu and Axar putting in memorable all-round performances and all the bowlers showing their skills. Congratulations @BCCI ,Great start to #BGT2023 Loved the way India prepared for this series and this is called proper domination. Rohit leading from the front with a brilliant 💯. Jaddu and Axar putting in memorable all-round performances and all the bowlers showing their skills. Congratulations @BCCI ,Great start to #BGT2023 https://t.co/zGupQNVJWF

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan India scoring 400 while batting second. The Whole talk about the Nagpur pitch should be 🤐 #INDvsAUS India scoring 400 while batting second. The Whole talk about the Nagpur pitch should be 🤐 #INDvsAUS

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit 🏻 🏻 A five wicket haul in the first innings and now a fifty with a bat.

#INDvsAUS What a comeback sir @iamjadeja 🏻 A five wicket haul in the first innings and now a fifty with a bat. What a comeback sir @iamjadeja 👏🏻👏🏻 A five wicket haul in the first innings and now a fifty with a bat.#INDvsAUS https://t.co/IA9gmO8N0K

Monty Panesar @MontyPanesar #INDvAUS Rohit Sharma the modern Don Bradman at home conditions Rohit Sharma the modern Don Bradman at home conditions 🔥🔥 #INDvAUS

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan @LaxmanSivarama1 .

#INDvAUS Well done Team India on your Sensational win by a huge margin. There needs to be a bonus point for this. Well done Team India on your Sensational win by a huge margin. There needs to be a bonus point for this. 😂😂😂.#INDvAUS

Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel star with bat as Team India secure 1-0 lead in series

Team India captain Rohit Sharma led from the front, scoring 120 off 212, including two sixes and 15 boundaries. The right-hander’s heroics came as the middle order failed to deliver.

All-rounders Axar Patel (84) and Ravindra Jadeja (70) then put Team India in pole position. The duo shared a valuable partnership of 88 runs for the eighth wicket. Mohammed Shami (37) also shared a vital 52-run stand with Axar for the ninth wicket.

For Australia, Todd Murphy scalped seven wickets on his debut, while captain Pat Cummins settled for two wickets. Nathan Lyon scalped one wicket.

After the win, Rohit spoke about the significance of winning the opening Test to set the tone for the rest of the series. Speaking to Star Sports post-match, he said:

“Very important at the start of the series. Happy that I could put the performance for the team. Starting a game like that, you're in the ascendancy. Opposition is under pressure from there. We know we have quality in our spin department. But the seamers can be threatening as well on a pitch like that.”

Rohit also spoke about his ninth Test century, highlighting how growing up on turning surfaces helped him:

“I've grown up playing a lot in Mumbai on surfaces that turn a lot. You need to be slightly unorthodox as well, use your feet. Need to put pressure on bowlers as well by doing something different. And that different could be whatever suits you - using your feet, sweeping, reverse-sweeping.”

The two teams will next lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, starting on Friday (February 17).

