“It is not like I have to go and swing my bat mindlessly” - Rohit Sharma on whether he needs to be more selfish as batter

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has asserted that there has been a method to his aggressive batting in the 2023 World Cup batting. He made it clear that he is not going out and swinging his bat mindlessly, but has a plan in mind, which is in sync with the team goals.

Rohit’s aggressive batting has been one of the key factors behind India’s success in the ongoing World Cup. He is the team’s leading run-getter in the competition as of now, having smashed 398 runs in six innings at an average of 66.33 and a strike rate of 119.16.

The Indian captain’s selfless attitude with the willow has won him a lot of admiration. However, at a pre-match conference ahead of the 2023 World Cup game against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2, a googly was thrown at him when a journalist asked him if he needs to be more selfish as batter, since he could then bat for longer periods. Disagreeing with the observation, Rohit countered:

"I am enjoying my batting but obviously keeping in mind the team and the situation. It is not like that I have to go and swing my bat mindlessly - I have to use it (the bat) well, have to play well and get the team in good situations - that is my mindset.

"The scoreboard is zero when I open, I have to set the tone for the game. I have the advantage, you can call it, that I am opening the batting and there is no pressure of (a fallen) wicket. When you have to start you can play fearlessly but then last game we were put under pressure in the Powerplay, we lost three wickets," the 36-year-old went on to add.

Rohit was Player of the Match for his 87 off 101 balls against England in Lucknow.

“We have to look after our future generation” - Rohit on air pollution

Briefly shifting focus away from cricket, growing concern over air pollution around the globe was also discussed at the press conference. If we talk about the ongoing World Cup, worsening air quality in Mumbai has also been a matter of debate.

England batter Joe Root had complained about difficulty in breathing after the game against South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit himself posted a picture of haze in Mumbai on his social media handle recently. Sharing his views on air pollution, Rohit said:

"In an ideal world, you don't want a situation like this. I'm pretty sure the concerned people are taking the necessary steps to avoid these kind of situations. But obviously, looking at our future generation, your kids, my kids, obviously, it's quite important that they get to live without any fear... we have to look after our future generation."

Meanwhile, on the field, India will look to seal their place in the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup with a win over Sri Lanka on Thursday in Mumbai.