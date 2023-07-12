"It's hard to be Ruturaj Gaikwad" - Fans react to opener's absence from India's playing XI for 1st Test vs West Indies

Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to find a place in India's playing XI for the first Test against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday, July 12.
Gaikwad received his maiden Test call-up when he was picked in India's squad for the two-match series against the West Indies. However, it was Yashasvi Jaiswal who made his debut in the first red-ball game, as he got the nod over the right-handed batter.
Following the announcement of the Indian XI, a number of fans took to social media, expressing their disappointment over Ruturaj Gaikwad's absence.
Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:
It is worth mentioning that apart from Yashasvi Jaisal, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan also received his maiden Test cap. It remains to be seen if the team management decides to give Ruturaj Gaikwad a go for the second and final fixture.
Gaikwad has mustered 1941 runs from 47 innings in first-class cricket. He has six centuries and nine fifties to his name, along with an impressive average of 42.19.
"Has got all the potential to be successful in red-ball cricket" - Rohit Sharma on Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ahead of the first Test, Team India captain Rohit Sharma predicted a bright future for youngsters Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Speaking in a press conference, Sharma reckoned that Gaikwad has the potential to succeed in red-ball cricket. Heaping praise on the new crop of Indian batters, he said:
"They have put hard yards in domestic cricket and they have been rewarded for it. All these guys were on the radar. I am glad that they could make it. Jaiswal looks very promising, so do Ruturaj and Gill. Gill, obviously, has been playing good cricket for a year now. I hope he continues his good form and Ruturaj as well has got all the potential to be successful in red-ball cricket. He’s shown us in T20 cricket, what he can do."
Notably, West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test. Ravichandran Ashwin drew first blood for Rohit Sharma and Co. by dismissing Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the 13th over on Day 1.