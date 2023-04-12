Create

"It's timid cricket"- Twitter reacts as Rajasthan Royals promote Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Shimron Hetmyer in IPL 2023 match vs CSK

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Apr 12, 2023 22:10 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin struggled to score boundaries (Image: IPL)
Rajasthan Royals raised a few eyebrows after they promoted Ravichandran Ashwin to number five in their batting lineup for the IPL 2023 match against the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

RR sent Ravichandran to bat after Sanju Samson's dismissal in the ninth over. Rajasthan's score was 88/3 at that stage. They still had the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel and Jason Holder in the dugout, but the team management sent Ravichandran to bat at number five.

RR's innings slowed down a bit as the Indian all-rounder failed to score boundaries. At one stage, Ravichandran Ashwin was batting on 17 from 18 balls. The all-rounder smashed two sixes off Akash Singh before losing his wicket to him. His final score was 30 runs from 22 balls.

Fans on Twitter were not satisfied with RR's decision to hold Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel back. Here are some of the top reactions:

Sending Ashwin here. Sangakkara continues to make bad decisions against Dhoni's team in the month of April.
Ashwin to hetmyer while going for batting at his home ground https://t.co/npwAA9Ft2c
Why send Ashwin instead of Jurel, Hetmyer or Holder ?
@rajasthanroyals Man ppl who are commenting abt strike rate.. Look how the ball is turning
@rajasthanroyals 30 balls since last boundary.. This will haunt RR for sure.
@rajasthanroyals someone please remind him that this is T20 and not Test cricket @rajasthanroyals #RRvsCSK
@rajasthanroyals Worst decision to sent @ashwinravi99 into the crease... ruined the flow of scoring... @IamSanjuSamson whose decision was this, while playing against team like CSK.. captain? Or the coach?
@rajasthanroyals RR keeps repeating failed “Ash as a batter” experiment hoping that they would work some day. But in actual the decision is costing the game badly.
@rajasthanroyals Why do you promote Ashwin when there is Hetmeyer and Holder. Afraid of losing wickets.. it's timid cricket.

While many fans were not happy with RR's decision to promote Ashwin, some members of the cricket universe also lauded the all-rounder for bumping up his strike rate and finishing with a 22-ball 30.

Well played, Ravi Ashwin!30 in 22 balls, he built a good partnership with Buttler. https://t.co/jEkVAzWnBx
We know, Ash 🔥😍 https://t.co/Nr0fby9Dy3
Maiden wicket for Akash Singh in CSK jersey. Ashwin scored 30 runs from 22 balls, played a good hand.
Ashwin doing his role to perfection.Well played
Well played AshwinHe does the work what @rajasthanroyals wanted 👏👏👏👏🙌🙌
Well Played Ashwin Anna. You have done your job.✅🫡#CSKvRR

Can Ravichandran Ashwin help Rajasthan Royals win the match with a splendid bowling performance?

Ravichandran Ashwin is playing on his home ground at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight. The off-spinner knows the conditions in Chennai well, which is why the Rajasthan Royals will hope that he steps up and delivers the goods for the team in the bowling department.

Rajasthan Royals finished with 175/8 in their 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowled an impressive spell of 2/21 for the Chennai Super Kings. It will be interesting to see if Ashwin can bowl a similar spell for RR in the second innings. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

