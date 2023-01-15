"It hasn't been the same, it never will be" - Fans remember Virat Kohli's decision to step down as Test captain on this day last year

It was on this day in 2022 that Virat Kohli stepped down as India's Test skipper with immediate effect, a day after losing the Test series to South Africa 2-1.
Since taking over the baton from MS Dhoni in 2015, Kohli relinquished his duties as India's most successful skipper last year. He has the fourth-most wins as captain in Test cricket, with 40 wins from 68 games. He lost on 17 occasions while 11 ended in a draw.
Of his 40 wins, 16 came overseas, including series wins in Sri Lanka, Australia, and West Indies. Under his leadership, India were 2-1 ahead in the five-match Test series against England, before the final fixture was called off due to the COVID-19 scare. Kohli is touted as the brand ambassador for Test cricket and played an impeccable role in reviving the craze.
He oversaw India's rise to the No.1 in the ICC Test Rankings and led the team to the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship in Southampton.
Fans were seemingly disappointed and slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its politics for Virat Kohli's decision. Many also reckoned from the day India's downfall in Test cricket started.
Here are some of the reactions:
"Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now" - Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt note on social media while announcing his decision to step down as Test skipper. He said that every good thing comes to an end and it was time for him to move away from leadership duties.
"It's been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction," Kohli wrote. "I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now.
"There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 per cent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team."
However, Virat Kohli stills remains a part of the leadership group across all formats. He recently returned to form with the bat, registering his 73rd international hundred and slowly approaching Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international century record.
