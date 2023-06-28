"It shows confidence and proper planning"- Fans remain split over Wasim Jaffer's opinion of England announcing their XI early

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer was a bit baffled by England's ploy of constantly announcing their playing XI almost 24 hours before the beginning of a Test match.
Jaffer feels that it reveals the plan of the team to the opposition, just like the hosts have announced that they will go into the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's with a four-pronged seam attack.
Here's what Wasim Jaffer wrote in a tweet on Wednesday ahead of the Lord's Test:
"What's the benefit of announcing playing XI to the media a day or two before the test? Why reveal your plans to the opposition earlier than you have to.. Thoughts? #Ashes23"
Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to Wasim Jaffer's opinion about the team announcing their XI early. Some agreed with Jaffer, while others felt that it was an indication of confidence that England had in their players and their ability,
Here are some of the reactions:
England's Josh Tongue keen on dismissing Steve Smith again
Young England pacer Josh Tongue dismissed star Australian batter Steve Smith during the County Championship earlier this year. He has a chance to repeat the feat in the upcoming Lord's Test and is excited to bowl to the world-class batter.
On this, Tongue stated:
"It would be great to get Steve Smith out again. I was pretty happy the first time so, if I can do it on a second occasion, that would be good for the team as well and hopefully that will happen."
Tongue also gave his opinion on the Lord's pitch and feels the green tinge could help their four seamers get the extra zip and movement. He added:
"There is a green tinge to the pitch at the moment which would benefit all of our seamers. And if there is a bit of nip and movement in the air then I think our bowling unit can benefit from that and use the conditions in our favour."
England XI for Lord's Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson.