"It shows confidence and proper planning"- Fans remain split over Wasim Jaffer's opinion of England announcing their XI early

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer was a bit baffled by England's ploy of constantly announcing their playing XI almost 24 hours before the beginning of a Test match.

Jaffer feels that it reveals the plan of the team to the opposition, just like the hosts have announced that they will go into the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's with a four-pronged seam attack.

Here's what Wasim Jaffer wrote in a tweet on Wednesday ahead of the Lord's Test:

"What's the benefit of announcing playing XI to the media a day or two before the test? Why reveal your plans to the opposition earlier than you have to.. Thoughts? #Ashes23"

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 What's the benefit of announcing playing XI to the media a day or two before the test? Why reveal your plans to the opposition earlier than you have to.. Thoughts? #Ashes23 What's the benefit of announcing playing XI to the media a day or two before the test? Why reveal your plans to the opposition earlier than you have to.. Thoughts? #Ashes23

Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to Wasim Jaffer's opinion about the team announcing their XI early. Some agreed with Jaffer, while others felt that it was an indication of confidence that England had in their players and their ability,

Here are some of the reactions:

Arijit Ghosh @ArijitG16

Just make a statement to show off..

Gets the nerve of the opposition @WasimJaffer14 There is no benefit..Just make a statement to show off..Gets the nerve of the opposition @WasimJaffer14 There is no benefit..Just make a statement to show off..Gets the nerve of the opposition

rohit @rollersroofers1



#Ashes2023 @WasimJaffer14 Ab yeh confidence tha ya Over- Confidence, woh to match ke baad hi pata chalega!! @WasimJaffer14 Ab yeh confidence tha ya Over- Confidence, woh to match ke baad hi pata chalega!! 😉😜😅 #Ashes2023

Rajdeep Sen @Rajdeep13438334 Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 What's the benefit of announcing playing XI to the media a day or two before the test? Why reveal your plans to the opposition earlier than you have to.. Thoughts? #Ashes23 What's the benefit of announcing playing XI to the media a day or two before the test? Why reveal your plans to the opposition earlier than you have to.. Thoughts? #Ashes23 To increase the speculations, sir well mentioned it must not be the case of telling your plans to the media just to hype up which will backfire in most of the cases twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/… To increase the speculations, sir well mentioned it must not be the case of telling your plans to the media just to hype up which will backfire in most of the cases twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/…

Prakash Mahtani @PrakashMahtani1 @WasimJaffer14 Confidence, team india was doing it alot when VK was captain...don't see any wrong in it. @WasimJaffer14 Confidence, team india was doing it alot when VK was captain...don't see any wrong in it.

movieman @movieman777 @WasimJaffer14 It might be a bit of showing confidence and conveying statement that we're clear about our plans and combination. @WasimJaffer14 It might be a bit of showing confidence and conveying statement that we're clear about our plans and combination.

Sajjad🇮🇳 @sajjadahmedk

Answer is the same to both Qs. @WasimJaffer14 What's the benefit of declaring the innings on the first day, specially with a set batsman around.Answer is the same to both Qs. @WasimJaffer14 What's the benefit of declaring the innings on the first day, specially with a set batsman around. Answer is the same to both Qs.

Likhith R K @liki_rk @WasimJaffer14 Announcing the playing XI earlier might reveal what the pitch could offer! This could help the touring team! @WasimJaffer14 Announcing the playing XI earlier might reveal what the pitch could offer! This could help the touring team!

Vijay @Red_Gryffindor



The players might also get better preparation time. People not selected can go play for their counties. @WasimJaffer14 It shows confidence & proper planning.The players might also get better preparation time. People not selected can go play for their counties. @WasimJaffer14 It shows confidence & proper planning. The players might also get better preparation time. People not selected can go play for their counties.

Pi @ikprav @WasimJaffer14 It shows that they are clear in their thinking and not indecisive till the last min! It shows the confidence in the team and their players. I am all for announcing the team early. Also it doesn’t let a lot of ppl ponder and lose sleep in hope till the 11th hr hoping to get in. @WasimJaffer14 It shows that they are clear in their thinking and not indecisive till the last min! It shows the confidence in the team and their players. I am all for announcing the team early. Also it doesn’t let a lot of ppl ponder and lose sleep in hope till the 11th hr hoping to get in.

Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 @KOCricket528 Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 What's the benefit of announcing playing XI to the media a day or two before the test? Why reveal your plans to the opposition earlier than you have to.. Thoughts? #Ashes23 What's the benefit of announcing playing XI to the media a day or two before the test? Why reveal your plans to the opposition earlier than you have to.. Thoughts? #Ashes23 One's in favour might say it's a statement of confidence. This our XI. Do whatever you can to stop us. Sometimes it also shows the clarity in their mindset i.e. that they arent confused about whom to play or whom not to. But then don't think there's much more to it than that. twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/… One's in favour might say it's a statement of confidence. This our XI. Do whatever you can to stop us. Sometimes it also shows the clarity in their mindset i.e. that they arent confused about whom to play or whom not to. But then don't think there's much more to it than that. twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/…

Bhupender Thakur @MisterBeeTee

Maybe that’s the way he is or he is trying to go down in history as a game changer.

Anyway, they deliver very entertaining cricket… @WasimJaffer14 McCullum is trying to make some bold statement through these mannerisms, declaring abruptly, being attacking with bat & ball, announcing squad etc.Maybe that’s the way he is or he is trying to go down in history as a game changer.Anyway, they deliver very entertaining cricket… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @WasimJaffer14 McCullum is trying to make some bold statement through these mannerisms, declaring abruptly, being attacking with bat & ball, announcing squad etc.Maybe that’s the way he is or he is trying to go down in history as a game changer.Anyway, they deliver very entertaining cricket… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

England's Josh Tongue keen on dismissing Steve Smith again

Young England pacer Josh Tongue dismissed star Australian batter Steve Smith during the County Championship earlier this year. He has a chance to repeat the feat in the upcoming Lord's Test and is excited to bowl to the world-class batter.

On this, Tongue stated:

"It would be great to get Steve Smith out again. I was pretty happy the first time so, if I can do it on a second occasion, that would be good for the team as well and hopefully that will happen."

Tongue also gave his opinion on the Lord's pitch and feels the green tinge could help their four seamers get the extra zip and movement. He added:

"There is a green tinge to the pitch at the moment which would benefit all of our seamers. And if there is a bit of nip and movement in the air then I think our bowling unit can benefit from that and use the conditions in our favour."

England XI for Lord's Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson.

Poll : 0 votes