"Itna bhi over aggressive nhi hona tha" - Fans react as Abhishek Sharma is dismissed cheaply in SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed cheaply in the team's Qualifier 2 clash of IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Chennai on Friday, May 24. The southpaw perished in the very first over of the match.

Rajasthan won the toss and elected to field first. The onus was on Abhishek, who has been Hyderabad's intent merchant this season, to get his team off to a flying start.

The youngster kicked off the innings on a promising note, accumulating 12 runs from his first four balls. However, he lost his wicket on the final ball of the over while trying to play yet another attacking shot.

The 23-year-old looked to play a lofted shot off a short-of-length ball but was undone by the extra bounce. He failed to get the connection right and ended up chipping it to Tom Kohler-Cadmore at backward point.

After he got out for 12 off five balls, several fans took to social media, expressing their displeasure over Abhishek's over-aggressive approach. Here are some of the top reactions:

A few SRH supporters opined that Abhishek should have been more sensible instead of throwing his wicket away in the very first over.

"Arey bhai Abhishek Sharma, ek hi over me game thodi na finish krna hota. Woh bhi Boult hai saamne. Would have been if he had lasted even the PPA(Abhishek you didn't need to finish the game in one over. That too against Boult)," commented a fan.

"Abhishek sharma doesn't deserve the spot in team india coz he wanna score 100 runs in 1 over ,he is not satisfied with 10 runs in a over." wrote another.

"Is 13 runs not enough in 1st over bro Abhishek Sharma ?" chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentioning that Abhishek Sharma is the second-highest run-getter for SRH in IPL 2024, chalking up 482 runs in 15 innings at an average of 34.42 and a strike rate of 207.75. However, he has visibly struggled in away matches this season, scoring just 198 runs at an average of 22.0 from nine innings.

Rahul Tripathi played an impactful knock after Abhishek Sharma's early dismissal in SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024

With Abhishek Sharma back in the hut early, Hyderabad found themselves in a precarious position in the knockout fixture. Rahul Tripathi walked out to bat at No. 3 and played a blistering knock to steady the ship for his team.

The right-handed batter took the Rajasthan bowlers to the cleaners, hitting two sixes and five fours. Tripathi scored with 37 runs from 14 balls, finishing with a fantastic strike rate of 246.67.

His stunning knock ended in the fifth over after. Tripathi was caught by Yuzvendra Chahal at short third man off a slower ball from Trent Boult. The ongoing contest will determine which team will join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 final.

