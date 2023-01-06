Pakistan captain Babar Azam faced the ire of cricket fans on the Twitter platform after he failed to rescue his side from a tricky situation in the fourth innings of the 2nd Test against New Zealand on Friday.

The Men in Green commenced Day 5 with a precarious overnight score of 0/2 in a chase of 319 runs. Imam-ul-Haq (12) and Shan Masood (35) started things for the hosts with a 35-run partnership before Ish Sodhi sent Imam back to the pavilion.

Babar Azam (27) walked in at the number five position and looked to play positively. He hit a few boundaries and looked in a nice rhythm. However, Michael Bracewell dismissed him in the 23rd over with a sharp off-spinner to give New Zealand a massive breakthrough.

Fans were highly disappointed with Babar Azam's batting effort as they felt he let his team down when they needed him the most. They also pointed out his failures in the pressure situations in the fourth innings of the series against England and New Zealand. Fans went on to criticize him for the same through their tweets on the Twitter platform.

Khurram Iqbal @khurramiqbal09 @itsbabar__ Babar azam is immensely talented but I feel like he is not as hardworking as talented. He needs to improve his 4th innings numbers to achieve greatness @itsbabar__ Babar azam is immensely talented but I feel like he is not as hardworking as talented. He needs to improve his 4th innings numbers to achieve greatness

Vedant 🇦🇷 @Kohlify18 @ffspari Jahan matter bade hote hai babar azam so jate hai @ffspari Jahan matter bade hote hai babar azam so jate hai

#PAKvNZ #CricketTwitter I request to girls never date a boy named "Babar Azam" because he never perform in pressure situations !! I request to girls never date a boy named "Babar Azam" because he never perform in pressure situations !!#PAKvNZ #CricketTwitter

4 on 4th innings vs ENG at Rawalpindi,2022

1 on 4th innings vs ENG at Multan,2022

14 on 3rd innings vs NZ at Karachi,2022

27 on 4th innings vs NZ at Karachi,2023 @ESPNcricinfo Babar Azam at his Peak when his team needed him when it mattered the most4 on 4th innings vs ENG at Rawalpindi,20221 on 4th innings vs ENG at Multan,202214 on 3rd innings vs NZ at Karachi,202227 on 4th innings vs NZ at Karachi,2023 @ESPNcricinfo Babar Azam at his Peak when his team needed him when it mattered the most4 on 4th innings vs ENG at Rawalpindi,20221 on 4th innings vs ENG at Multan,202214 on 3rd innings vs NZ at Karachi,202227 on 4th innings vs NZ at Karachi,2023

Sayam Ahmad @sayam_ahmad_ Babar Azam performances when his team needed him the most is like Halley's comet. Rarely comes. It's his peak and can't chase down single handedly..! Babar Azam performances when his team needed him the most is like Halley's comet. Rarely comes. It's his peak and can't chase down single handedly..!

#PakvsNZ Fun Fact: Matt Henry has scored more runs than Babar Azam in this test match Fun Fact: Matt Henry has scored more runs than Babar Azam in this test match 😭#PakvsNZ

Aditya @hatttbc In test cricket Babar Azam is just another Kl Rahul with a classy cover drive in his armour..... #PakvsNZ In test cricket Babar Azam is just another Kl Rahul with a classy cover drive in his armour..... #PakvsNZ

Tayyab Farooq @tayyabawan101 @GhaffarDawnNews Babar azam is not a player who will win pakistan matches, he doesn't have it in him. He will play pretty shots make useless centuries when there is no chance of winning but whenever situation becomes crutial his innings matters he will get out.. this is the pattern @GhaffarDawnNews Babar azam is not a player who will win pakistan matches, he doesn't have it in him. He will play pretty shots make useless centuries when there is no chance of winning but whenever situation becomes crutial his innings matters he will get out.. this is the pattern

Dar | Rizwan stan @samrdar I still can't remember when Babar Azam played a match winning innings in test cricket.

He is a great red ball player or maybe even the best at the moment but he gives away is wicket too easily.

Most of the time he gets out because of his foolishness.

If you look at his dismissals I still can't remember when Babar Azam played a match winning innings in test cricket.He is a great red ball player or maybe even the best at the moment but he gives away is wicket too easily.Most of the time he gets out because of his foolishness.If you look at his dismissals

Rimas Razeek @rimasafridi Babar Azam is an absolute fraud who doesn’t know to score under pressure. He never finished the match when team needed him most except 2019WC inns vs NZ and 2021 Asia Cup inns vs IND) he fails all the time. Babar Azam is an absolute fraud who doesn’t know to score under pressure. He never finished the match when team needed him most except 2019WC inns vs NZ and 2021 Asia Cup inns vs IND) he fails all the time.

M Irfan Arshad @Miab_khan1 Babar Azam's ranking is as useless for Pakistan as Kohli's 71st & 72nd century for India. Babar Azam's ranking is as useless for Pakistan as Kohli's 71st & 72nd century for India.

Doctor Whom @IABurney This should be the end of Babar Azam's below mediocre test captaincy stint.... #PakvsNZ This should be the end of Babar Azam's below mediocre test captaincy stint.... #PakvsNZ

Salma Ansari @SalmaAn99956719 Babar azam ko captaincy se hata q nahi rahe...hadh hogae hai ab...na toss jeeta jata hai na match...apne mulk mai b itni insult...karachi ka captain hota sabse pehle hata dia jata Babar azam ko captaincy se hata q nahi rahe...hadh hogae hai ab...na toss jeeta jata hai na match...apne mulk mai b itni insult...karachi ka captain hota sabse pehle hata dia jata

Talha Shah @SyeddTalha Babar azam is an average player with 0 sense of captaincy and 100% ego. Babar azam is an average player with 0 sense of captaincy and 100% ego.

#PakvsNZ #BabarAzam Babar Azam Second Innings Mai Kab Run Karega , Aaj Babar Ki Jarurt The Pakistan Team Ko But Aaj Bhi Failed Babar Azam Second Innings Mai Kab Run Karega , Aaj Babar Ki Jarurt The Pakistan Team Ko But Aaj Bhi Failed #PakvsNZ #BabarAzam

There's no point in supporting this team over your personal goals

#PakvsNZ

Let's do this boys

If Babar Azam survives the first session, I ll go to the national stadium to support him for the remaining two sessions

Since Babar Azam is gone and Pakistan is already struggling to save this test match, I guess I would just sit in my office and concentrate on my job

There's no point in supporting this team over your personal goals

#PAKvNZ

Mandatory tweet for Babar azam choke

.

.

Whenever Pakistan need babar azam to play a match winning inning

Babar scoring his personal runs .in loosing cause

Shivam Charaya @nathanleamonfan Jahan matter bade hote hain

Wahan Babar Azam dressing room se match dekh rahe hote hai Jahan matter bade hote hainWahan Babar Azam dressing room se match dekh rahe hote hai

Nazia Sheikh @n_sheikh007 @ESPNcricinfo Babar Azam is never able to perform under pressure. First Choked in Engalnd test Series and now Choked against New Zealand when Pakistan needed him the most. @ESPNcricinfo Babar Azam is never able to perform under pressure. First Choked in Engalnd test Series and now Choked against New Zealand when Pakistan needed him the most.

"I don’t think he should be replaced"- Inzamam-ul-Haq backs Babar Azam to continue as Pakistan captain

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq recently put his weight behind Babar Azam's leadership credentials and reckoned that there is no need to replace him. Inzamam emphasized that Babar is not getting bogged down under the pressure of captaincy as he has been scoring runs consistently.

Sharing his views on Babar’s captaincy, Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan:

“There is no captaincy pressure on him, he is answering the critics with his bat. Captaincy is a hard thing, and you learn it with time. Babar is currently going through that phase. He needs our support at this time. The more confidence the captain gets, the better decisions he takes. I don’t think he should be replaced.”

Do you agree with Inzamam's views above? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

