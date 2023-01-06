Pakistan captain Babar Azam faced the ire of cricket fans on the Twitter platform after he failed to rescue his side from a tricky situation in the fourth innings of the 2nd Test against New Zealand on Friday.
The Men in Green commenced Day 5 with a precarious overnight score of 0/2 in a chase of 319 runs. Imam-ul-Haq (12) and Shan Masood (35) started things for the hosts with a 35-run partnership before Ish Sodhi sent Imam back to the pavilion.
Babar Azam (27) walked in at the number five position and looked to play positively. He hit a few boundaries and looked in a nice rhythm. However, Michael Bracewell dismissed him in the 23rd over with a sharp off-spinner to give New Zealand a massive breakthrough.
Fans were highly disappointed with Babar Azam's batting effort as they felt he let his team down when they needed him the most. They also pointed out his failures in the pressure situations in the fourth innings of the series against England and New Zealand. Fans went on to criticize him for the same through their tweets on the Twitter platform.
"I don’t think he should be replaced"- Inzamam-ul-Haq backs Babar Azam to continue as Pakistan captain
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq recently put his weight behind Babar Azam's leadership credentials and reckoned that there is no need to replace him. Inzamam emphasized that Babar is not getting bogged down under the pressure of captaincy as he has been scoring runs consistently.
Sharing his views on Babar’s captaincy, Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan:
“There is no captaincy pressure on him, he is answering the critics with his bat. Captaincy is a hard thing, and you learn it with time. Babar is currently going through that phase. He needs our support at this time. The more confidence the captain gets, the better decisions he takes. I don’t think he should be replaced.”
