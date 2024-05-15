"Jaiswal had a Rohitesque ipl unless he unleashes in the playoffs" - Fans slam RR opener for another failure in PBKS clash of IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his poor run in IPL 2024 with a first-over dismissal against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Guwahati on May 15. After striking a boundary off the game's first ball against Sam Curran, the 22-year-old played an expansive drive only to see his stumps rattled off an inside edge.

Following a sensational IPL campaign last year followed by a dream run in his maiden international season, Jaiswal has struggled to get going for RR thus far in 2024.

Jaiswal has scored 348 runs at an average of only 29 with a century and a half-century in 13 outings. The youngster has been picked in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, starting June 1.

With the tournament barely a fortnight away, fans on Twitter were disappointed with Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismal run this IPL season. Here are some of the best reactions:

Fans continued worrying about Jaiswal's form with the T20 World Cup coming up.

"Jaiswal is the most overrated selection for T20I WC. Just a blind sloggers who fails more often than not. It's time BCCI be sensible and open with Rohit Kohli and play Samson at 3," tweeted a fan.

"Jaiswal spending too much time watching intent merchants content," a fan said.

"One more failure in this IPL and a big worry for India in T20 WC as Rohit is also out of form," a fan tweeted.

RR aim for a top-two finish with a win against PBKS

The RR-PBKS encounter is one of the rare games this week inconsequential for playoff qualification, with RR already through to the knockout stages and PBKS eliminated.

However, at 16 points in 12 matches, RR are attempting to finish in the top two to have two cracks at qualifying for the finale. A win in the ongoing PBKS clash will take them four points clear of third and fourth-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Following the loss of Jaiswal in the opening over, RR staged a recovery to set the platform at 38/1 in six overs. However, IPL debutant Tom Kohler-Cadmore and skipper Sanju Samson were dismissed in quick succession to leave RR in disarray at 42/3 in eight overs.