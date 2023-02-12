Inspired by Jemimah Rodrigues' Player-of-the-Match performance, the Indian Women's team kicked off their campaign at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in grand fashion with a magnificent victory against Pakistan on Sunday, February 12, at the Newlands in Cape Town.

Pakistan Women's team batted first in the contest after winning the toss. Bismah Maroof (68*) and Ayesha Naseem (43* off 25 balls) played wonderful knocks and took their side to 149/4 in 20 overs, their highest-ever total in T20 World Cup matches and also against India.

India got off to a steady start as Shafali Verma (33) and Yastika Bhatia (17) put on a 38-run opening partnership. Both failed to convert their starts, due to which the onus was on the middle-order batters to steer the chase.

Jemimah Rodrigues (53* off 38 balls) played sensibly and timed her innings to perfection, sealing the game for her side in the 19th over with a boundary. Richa Ghosh (31* off 20 balls) played an ideal foil to her with an explosive knock, never letting the required rate go out of control.

Cricket fans were elated after witnessing a match-winning half-century from Jemimah Rodrigues in the chase against Pakistan. They took to Twitter and heaped praise on her for playing a majestic knock under pressure.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What an outstanding knock by Jemimah Rodrigues - 53* in 38 balls, a perfectly set up knock in this run chase against Pakistan.



Richa Ghosh yet again played an impactful knock of 31* in just 20 balls. What an outstanding knock by Jemimah Rodrigues - 53* in 38 balls, a perfectly set up knock in this run chase against Pakistan.Richa Ghosh yet again played an impactful knock of 31* in just 20 balls. https://t.co/oBKZet7KZ2

Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 @SharyOfficial . #INDvsPAK What A Knock From Jemimah to Seal the Match for India. Well played; you Deserved It. Congratulations India. Hard luck, Pakistan's poor bowling and Fieding in Death overs Cost us the match. But still very well Played Girls What A Knock From Jemimah to Seal the Match for India. Well played; you Deserved It. Congratulations India. Hard luck, Pakistan's poor bowling and Fieding in Death overs Cost us the match. But still very well Played Girls👏👏. #INDvsPAK https://t.co/yoIcu6TuFm

Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 . Jemima and Richa were fantastic, but what stuck out was how calm the dressing room was when we needed 40 from 4 overs. High quality run chase this from @BCCIWomen . Jemima and Richa were fantastic, but what stuck out was how calm the dressing room was when we needed 40 from 4 overs. #T20WorldCup2023 High quality run chase this from @BCCIWomen 🔥🔥. Jemima and Richa were fantastic, but what stuck out was how calm the dressing room was when we needed 40 from 4 overs. #T20WorldCup2023

Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 @APTalksCricket



What a player



My captain? Jemimah was emotional and understandably so..recently spoke about the backlash she received due to her poor form.What a playerMy captain? @mipaltan Jemimah was emotional and understandably so..recently spoke about the backlash she received due to her poor form.What a player 🙏🇮🇳My captain? @mipaltan 😛

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Jemimah was emotional while receiving the player of the match award, she wasn't in great form, parents watching from ground and she produced a classic against Pakistan in World Cup. Jemimah was emotional while receiving the player of the match award, she wasn't in great form, parents watching from ground and she produced a classic against Pakistan in World Cup. https://t.co/A5QvB3mN24

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281

The second highest successful tun chase in Women’s

Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh were extra special in a thrilling run chase. Great start to the tournament, best wishes

#INDvsPAK WHAT A WIN !The second highest successful tun chase in Women’s #T20WorldCup history.Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh were extra special in a thrilling run chase. Great start to the tournament, best wishes @BCCIWomen WHAT A WIN !The second highest successful tun chase in Women’s #T20WorldCup history.Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh were extra special in a thrilling run chase. Great start to the tournament, best wishes @BCCIWomen #INDvsPAK https://t.co/wG0Aq4xr4N

KSR @KShriniwasRao #INDvsPAK #WPLAuction



What a buy this Jemimah is going to be tomorrow, I'm wondering.



Young star, talented cricketer, hockey champ, music buff, shorts & reels expert, potential tiktok superstar, dog lover, traveller,



Kuch bacha hai? 🙄 What a buy this Jemimah is going to be tomorrow, I'm wondering.Young star, talented cricketer, hockey champ, music buff, shorts & reels expert, potential tiktok superstar, dog lover, traveller,Kuch bacha hai? 🙄 #INDvsPAK #WPLAuctionWhat a buy this Jemimah is going to be tomorrow, I'm wondering.Young star, talented cricketer, hockey champ, music buff, shorts & reels expert, potential tiktok superstar, dog lover, traveller, Kuch bacha hai? 🙄🙏

Pritish Raj @befikramusafir



Clinical batting from Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh is a star



India starts the



On to the next one.



#INDvPAK #WomenInBlue Jemimah thumps air and what a finish this is.Clinical batting from Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh is a starIndia starts the #WomensT20WorldCup on a winning note.On to the next one. Jemimah thumps air and what a finish this is.Clinical batting from Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh is a star 🌟India starts the #WomensT20WorldCup on a winning note.On to the next one.#INDvPAK #WomenInBlue https://t.co/kK2CJFKzix

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh India's No.3 for India.



Virat Kohli in 2022 Men's T20 WC.

Jemimah in 2023 Women's T20 WC. India's No.3 for India.Virat Kohli in 2022 Men's T20 WC.Jemimah in 2023 Women's T20 WC. https://t.co/bQioY6a8xd

Aatif Nawaz @AatifNawaz Jemimah Rodrigues dedicated her player of the match award to her parents who were in the crowd. I thought that was really nice. Shout out to all the parents who throw balls for their kids, who take them to training, encourage and support them through the highs and lows Jemimah Rodrigues dedicated her player of the match award to her parents who were in the crowd. I thought that was really nice. Shout out to all the parents who throw balls for their kids, who take them to training, encourage and support them through the highs and lows 👏👏👏 https://t.co/A4fShe1Lq4

Garv @imgarvmalik



#INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup2023 Jemimah : I was only thinking about how Virat sir finished that game against Pakistan, I wanted to do it just like him, I was taking inspiration from him. ( Post Match Conference) Jemimah : I was only thinking about how Virat sir finished that game against Pakistan, I wanted to do it just like him, I was taking inspiration from him. ( Post Match Conference)#INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup2023 https://t.co/JJ4nDn78oQ

Aritra Ghosh @IamAritraG

#INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup2023 What a win for Indian women's cricket team. What a knock, Well played Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues vs Pakistan. What a win for Indian women's cricket team. What a knock, Well played Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues vs Pakistan.#INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup2023 https://t.co/F8xmcPKfEA

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Jemimah has managed to find timely boundaries. Beautiful knock! Very well done. Jemimah has managed to find timely boundaries. Beautiful knock! Very well done.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh What an innings played by Jemimah Rodrigues in big match. She smashed 53* runs from 38 balls including 8 fours against Pakistan in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 - Incredible, Innings. What an innings played by Jemimah Rodrigues in big match. She smashed 53* runs from 38 balls including 8 fours against Pakistan in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 - Incredible, Innings. https://t.co/qZpNHA7Ypt

Ram Garapati @srk0804 India's No.3 batter to score a Fifty against Pakistan while chasing in



~ Men's T20 WC :

Virat Kohli (×3)



~ Women's T20 WC :

Jemimah Rodrigues India's No.3 batter to score a Fifty against Pakistan while chasing in~ Men's T20 WC :Virat Kohli (×3)~ Women's T20 WC :Jemimah Rodrigues https://t.co/l9F2OcUY40

Rayhaan @Cricket_Savant From being axed from the last WC, and then getting relentlessly trolled on the internet for simply using social media, to stepping up on the biggest of stages, in a pressure situation and crafting the highest successful runchase for India in a women's T20 WC. Take a bow, Jemimah. From being axed from the last WC, and then getting relentlessly trolled on the internet for simply using social media, to stepping up on the biggest of stages, in a pressure situation and crafting the highest successful runchase for India in a women's T20 WC. Take a bow, Jemimah. https://t.co/Y4aJ51UfSp

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Jemimah has anchored this chase to perfection. Beautifully placed the last two boundaries and clinically finished off the match! Jemimah has anchored this chase to perfection. Beautifully placed the last two boundaries and clinically finished off the match!

Female Cricket @imfemalecricket



What a special knock this against Pakistan



#CricketTwitter #INDvPAK 53* in 38 Balls for Jemimah RodriguesWhat a special knock this against Pakistan 53* in 38 Balls for Jemimah Rodrigues What a special knock this against Pakistan 💙💙#CricketTwitter #INDvPAK

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Top win for India. Needing 45+ in last 5 and to do it with an over to spare, think pace is what they were going to target and they did. Jemimah getting those runs is very good for her and the side. Good win to begin. Top win for India. Needing 45+ in last 5 and to do it with an over to spare, think pace is what they were going to target and they did. Jemimah getting those runs is very good for her and the side. Good win to begin.

Manya @CSKian716 Want Jemimah to come out and say "Form is temporary, class is permanent". Didn't think she would step up in the first game after struggling for form for quite some time. But what a knock this was! Want Jemimah to come out and say "Form is temporary, class is permanent". Didn't think she would step up in the first game after struggling for form for quite some time. But what a knock this was!

Karamdeep @oyeekd Jemimah Rodrigues you beauty



#INDvPAK #T20WorldCup Same old story for Pakistan. Perfect start for #TeamIndia Jemimah Rodrigues you beauty Same old story for Pakistan. Perfect start for #TeamIndia💪 Jemimah Rodrigues you beauty ⚡️#INDvPAK #T20WorldCup https://t.co/R6IVKXjk4X

arfan @Im__Arfan Jemimah after all that poor run, steps up big time in a tense chase, what a knock holding one end & getting boundaries right time Jemimah after all that poor run, steps up big time in a tense chase, what a knock holding one end & getting boundaries right time

Niharika Raina @niharika_raina

Always a great sight when Jemimah is at her elegant best!

#INDvPAK Really well done Jemimah Rodrigues with that match-winning fifty. The emotions on hitting the winning run and dedicating player of the match award to parents was just soAlways a great sight when Jemimah is at her elegant best! #T20WorldCup2023 Really well done Jemimah Rodrigues with that match-winning fifty. The emotions on hitting the winning run and dedicating player of the match award to parents was just so 👌 Always a great sight when Jemimah is at her elegant best! #T20WorldCup2023#INDvPAK

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



Jemimah Rodrigues finishes off in style. Excellent knock... Half century



Once again, we've beaten Pakistan in an ICC tournament INDIA WINN!!!!Jemimah Rodrigues finishes off in style. Excellent knock... Half centuryOnce again, we've beaten Pakistan in an ICC tournament INDIA WINN!!!!Jemimah Rodrigues finishes off in style. Excellent knock... Half century ❤️Once again, we've beaten Pakistan in an ICC tournament 😎 https://t.co/P0CYk0wi6B

"We knew that we could chase any target"- Jemimah Rodrigues after the win against Pakistan

Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the player of the match award, Jemimah Rodrigues revealed that the team was confident of chasing down any total.

She emphasized the importance of building partnerships while chasing targets and expressed delight in guiding her side home in the match. Rodrigues said:

"I knew we had to build partnerships and we had to take it deep. Richa and I shared a good partnership in the Asia Cup. We knew that we could chase any target. I had a good partnership with Shafali too. I think this innings means a lot to me since I haven't been scoring much off late."

Dedicating her performance to her parents, she added:

"My parents are here - I want to dedicate this to them. We are very happy we won this. We're going to let this sink in. We've started it on a high and momentum is on our side. We just want to do the simple things right and consistently and follow the process."

India will next face West Indies Women on February 15, Wednesday, in the ninth Group B match at the same venue.

