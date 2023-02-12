Inspired by Jemimah Rodrigues' Player-of-the-Match performance, the Indian Women's team kicked off their campaign at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in grand fashion with a magnificent victory against Pakistan on Sunday, February 12, at the Newlands in Cape Town.
Pakistan Women's team batted first in the contest after winning the toss. Bismah Maroof (68*) and Ayesha Naseem (43* off 25 balls) played wonderful knocks and took their side to 149/4 in 20 overs, their highest-ever total in T20 World Cup matches and also against India.
India got off to a steady start as Shafali Verma (33) and Yastika Bhatia (17) put on a 38-run opening partnership. Both failed to convert their starts, due to which the onus was on the middle-order batters to steer the chase.
Jemimah Rodrigues (53* off 38 balls) played sensibly and timed her innings to perfection, sealing the game for her side in the 19th over with a boundary. Richa Ghosh (31* off 20 balls) played an ideal foil to her with an explosive knock, never letting the required rate go out of control.
Cricket fans were elated after witnessing a match-winning half-century from Jemimah Rodrigues in the chase against Pakistan. They took to Twitter and heaped praise on her for playing a majestic knock under pressure.
Here are some of the best reactions:
"We knew that we could chase any target"- Jemimah Rodrigues after the win against Pakistan
Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the player of the match award, Jemimah Rodrigues revealed that the team was confident of chasing down any total.
She emphasized the importance of building partnerships while chasing targets and expressed delight in guiding her side home in the match. Rodrigues said:
"I knew we had to build partnerships and we had to take it deep. Richa and I shared a good partnership in the Asia Cup. We knew that we could chase any target. I had a good partnership with Shafali too. I think this innings means a lot to me since I haven't been scoring much off late."
Dedicating her performance to her parents, she added:
"My parents are here - I want to dedicate this to them. We are very happy we won this. We're going to let this sink in. We've started it on a high and momentum is on our side. We just want to do the simple things right and consistently and follow the process."
India will next face West Indies Women on February 15, Wednesday, in the ninth Group B match at the same venue.
Get IND-W vs PAK-W Live Score from Womens T20 World Cup 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates.