John Cena shares pictures of MS Dhoni with his iconic pose ahead of CSK vs MI in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni enjoys a huge fanbase across the globe. His stardom crosses boundaries. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena shared a picture of the former Indian captain ahead of their game against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk Stadium on Saturday, May 6.

The 46-year-old shared a picture of Dhoni once he found the legendary wicketkeeper-batter with his iconic pose: ‘I can see you but can’t see me.’

For the uninitiated, Cena enjoys a huge fanbase in India. He often shares pictures of Indian celebrities to connect with Indian fans.

Last year, the 46-year-old shared a picture of former India captain Virat Kohli following his heroics against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

It’s worth mentioning that MS Dhoni is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies – ODI and T20I World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

The 41-year-old has also guided CSK to four IPL trophies in the IPL and two titles in the Champions League T20. He is also the most successful Indian captain in terms of win percentage (57.91) as compared to second-placed Rohit Sharma (54.60%).

Meanwhile, John Cena will next be seen beside Priyanka Chopra in the film titled Heads of State, which also stars Idris Elba.

MS Dhoni and Co. opt to field against MI in IPL 2023 blockbuster clash

CSK skipper MS Dhoni opted to field against the Mumbai Indians in IPL’s El-Clasico on Saturday. Chennai fielded an unchanged side following their game against the Lukcnow Super Giants (LSG), which was abandoned due to rain.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. made a couple of changes in the form of debutant Raghav Goyal and Tristan Stubbs. The duo replaced Kumar Katikeya and injured Tilak Verma, respectively.

CSK (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, and Maheesh Theekshana.

MI (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, and Arshad Khan.

