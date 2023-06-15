"Join the dance" - Virat Kohli conveys philosophy to accept 'change' via Instagram story

Virat Kohli continued the trend of posting philosophical quotes on his Instagram story on Thursday. June 15. The former Test captain has been doing this since World Test Championship (WTC) final, which India lost to Australia at the Oval.

He shared a quote from Alan Watts, a popular writer in the 1990s known for books like The Wisdom of Insecurity.

Kohli's story talked about "change" and how the only way to make sense of it is to accept it and "dance with it".

"The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance," the quote said.

Kohli carried India's last hopes on Day 5 of the WTC final when the team was chasing a near-impossible 444-run target after performing poorly on the first four days. But he got out for 49 trying to drive a wide ball as India lost by 209 runs.

Before the start of Day 3 of the match, he had posted a quote from best-selling author Mark Manson which talked about "developing the ability to be disliked".

Soon after India's loss, he shared a small quote from Chinese Philosopher Lao Tzu which simply said "Silence is the source of great strength."

Virat Kohli was India's highest run-scorer in WTC 2021-23

Kohli ended the WTC 2021-23 with 932 runs, the most among all Indian batters, at an average of 32.13. Cheteshwar Pujara (928), Rishabh Pant (868), Rohit Sharma (758), and Ravindra Jadeja (721) were the other top-five run-scorers.

However, apart from his 186 off 364 in Ahmedabad against Australia in the drawn Test and the 49 at the Oval, he didn't have a great WTC. His averages in most other series in the two-year cycle were under 30.

It remains to be seen what future the BCCI sees for the 35-year-old in all formats this year and whether he'll be a regular in the Test and T20I teams with the 2023 ODI World Cup also around.

