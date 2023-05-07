"Jos Buttler is what you call a fast-paced anchor" - Twitter hails RR opener for sensational knock vs SRH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler rediscovered his batting form after a series of indifferent scores with a magnificent 95 off 59 balls in the clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Jaipur on Sunday, May 7.
The innings consisted of 10 boundaries and four sixes as the swashbuckling Englishman pushed RR past 200 to a daunting total of 214/2 in their 20 overs.
Buttler was involved in a scintillating partnership of 138 from 81 deliveries with skipper Sanju Samson as the pair destroyed the SRH bowlers with a mixture of class and brute force.
The England skipper was on his way to his sixth IPL ton before being dismissed lbw by a DRS overturned call off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar five runs short of the milestone.
Jos Buttler won the Orange Cap last season with an incredible 863 runs at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05 and started this season off in a similar fashion.
His first four innings this season comprised three fifties at an average of 51. However, he has gone through a rough patch since, scoring just 93 runs in the last six innings at an average of 15.05.
Buttler's return to form had fans on Twitter overjoyed as they celebrated one of the best T20 batters in the world. Here are some of the best reactions:
"Tried to bat without any ego" - RR opener Jos Buttler after his knock against SRH
Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler spoke about having to pace his innings despite wanting to start attacking early due to his lack of form over the past few games.
Buttler snapped out of his poor batting form with a scintillating 95 off 59 deliveries to lead RR to a massive score of 214-2 in their 20 overs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Jaipur on May 7.
Speaking at the mid-innings break, Jos Buttler said:
"Always want to start fast. But haven't been feeling in good rhythm so tried to bat without any ego. Something I've learnt over the last few years is you can always soak up pressure and catch up later on."
A return to form for their batting talisman is just what the doctor ordered for the Royals, whose form has mirrored Jos Buttler's batting form, with four losses in their last five games.
After being on top of the points table for much of the first half of the season, RR have slipped to third with five wins and five losses after 10 games.
With the team in desperate need of a victory, Buttler's return to form will be a boost as they seek playoff qualification after being finalists last season.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.