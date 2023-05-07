"Jos Buttler is what you call a fast-paced anchor" - Twitter hails RR opener for sensational knock vs SRH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler rediscovered his batting form after a series of indifferent scores with a magnificent 95 off 59 balls in the clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Jaipur on Sunday, May 7.

The innings consisted of 10 boundaries and four sixes as the swashbuckling Englishman pushed RR past 200 to a daunting total of 214/2 in their 20 overs.

Buttler was involved in a scintillating partnership of 138 from 81 deliveries with skipper Sanju Samson as the pair destroyed the SRH bowlers with a mixture of class and brute force.

The England skipper was on his way to his sixth IPL ton before being dismissed lbw by a DRS overturned call off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar five runs short of the milestone.

Jos Buttler won the Orange Cap last season with an incredible 863 runs at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05 and started this season off in a similar fashion.

His first four innings this season comprised three fifties at an average of 51. However, he has gone through a rough patch since, scoring just 93 runs in the last six innings at an average of 15.05.

Buttler's return to form had fans on Twitter overjoyed as they celebrated one of the best T20 batters in the world. Here are some of the best reactions:

Prasad Gattu @gprasad421

This is the only way we can stop buttler from scoring runs against us. Would u trade Buttler to us for Tyagi? @rajasthanroyals This is the only way we can stop buttler from scoring runs against us. Would u trade Buttler to us for Tyagi? @rajasthanroyals 🙄This is the only way we can stop buttler from scoring runs against us. 😭😭

Jai LRHS @BEN15MA Buttler should look to play as many balls as he possibly can the runs come automatically when he bats. More often than not we end up scoring 190+ whenever he faces 50 or more deliveries Buttler should look to play as many balls as he possibly can the runs come automatically when he bats. More often than not we end up scoring 190+ whenever he faces 50 or more deliveries

Jaammii..🏏 @Jaammiing

Also shows that you don't need to play at 110 SR to "Anchor". @shaswat7410 Jos Buttler is what you call a fast paced Anchor.Also shows that you don't need to play at 110 SR to "Anchor". @shaswat7410 Jos Buttler is what you call a fast paced Anchor.Also shows that you don't need to play at 110 SR to "Anchor".

Abhimanyu @abhimanyusrt

Those 3 Shots were the Shots of an Artist.

The way he played with the Field was Amazing.

#IPL2023 #RRvSRH In 17th Over Jos Buttler hit 3 Boundaries against Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the Off Side and all 3 Shots were those where he played with the Field.Those 3 Shots were the Shots of an Artist.The way he played with the Field was Amazing. In 17th Over Jos Buttler hit 3 Boundaries against Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the Off Side and all 3 Shots were those where he played with the Field.Those 3 Shots were the Shots of an Artist.The way he played with the Field was Amazing.#IPL2023 #RRvSRH

Prathamesh Mule @vyom1212 What an innings though. It was so beautiful to see Buttler back at his best. #RRvSRH #IPL2O23 Heartbreak for Jos ButtlerWhat an innings though. It was so beautiful to see Buttler back at his best. @josbuttler Heartbreak for Jos Buttler 💔 What an innings though. It was so beautiful to see Buttler back at his best. @josbuttler #RRvSRH #IPL2O23

F @suiifaizal



#RRvSRH Old Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler is coming in form Old Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler is coming in form#RRvSRH https://t.co/P3XL9CjOJD

@𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐡𝐯𝐤𝐟18 ♡︎ @Saurabh_Shelar_ Most 90+ Scores in IPL



10 - Chris Gayle

10 - David Warner

9 - Virat Kohli

9 - KL Rahul

8 - Jos Buttler* Most 90+ Scores in IPL10 - Chris Gayle10 - David Warner 9 - Virat Kohli 9 - KL Rahul 8 - Jos Buttler*

Punit Kumar @punitkv

#SRHvsRR

#IPL2O23 When Jos Buttler is in full flow, the Rajasthan Royals team looks so sorted... When Jos Buttler is in full flow, the Rajasthan Royals team looks so sorted...#SRHvsRR #IPL2O23

Saransh Thapan @saranshthapan

But, Buttler had his own plans..



#RRvSRH

#IPL2O23 Wanted to see Root bat..But, Buttler had his own plans.. Wanted to see Root bat..But, Buttler had his own plans..#RRvSRH #IPL2O23

Vikram Rajput @iVikramRajput Yashasvi Jaiswal give standing ovation to Jos Buttler after his 95 runs knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Yashasvi Jaiswal give standing ovation to Jos Buttler after his 95 runs knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad. https://t.co/NfO1yoF4xY

Abhay @ImAbhay3 Some of Buttler's IPL scores in May:

May 7: 95

May 11: 95*

May 13: 94*



There's room for a 94 on May 9th in the upcoming seasons Some of Buttler's IPL scores in May:May 7: 95May 11: 95*May 13: 94*There's room for a 94 on May 9th in the upcoming seasons

Praneesh @praneeshush Jos Buttler - a name that resonates with excellence, passion, and sheer brilliance. Watching him play fills me with admiration and a sense of awe. I jus love everything bout his game, the power hitting, the elegance, the grit and determination. am so proud to be his fan! Jos Buttler - a name that resonates with excellence, passion, and sheer brilliance. Watching him play fills me with admiration and a sense of awe. I jus love everything bout his game, the power hitting, the elegance, the grit and determination. am so proud to be his fan! 💗 https://t.co/u6YCo8bH6f

"Tried to bat without any ego" - RR opener Jos Buttler after his knock against SRH

Jos Buttler (R) and Sanju Samson (L) put on a brilliant partnership against SRH. (Credit: BCCI/IPL)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler spoke about having to pace his innings despite wanting to start attacking early due to his lack of form over the past few games.

Buttler snapped out of his poor batting form with a scintillating 95 off 59 deliveries to lead RR to a massive score of 214-2 in their 20 overs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Jaipur on May 7.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Jos Buttler said:

"Always want to start fast. But haven't been feeling in good rhythm so tried to bat without any ego. Something I've learnt over the last few years is you can always soak up pressure and catch up later on."

A return to form for their batting talisman is just what the doctor ordered for the Royals, whose form has mirrored Jos Buttler's batting form, with four losses in their last five games.

After being on top of the points table for much of the first half of the season, RR have slipped to third with five wins and five losses after 10 games.

With the team in desperate need of a victory, Buttler's return to form will be a boost as they seek playoff qualification after being finalists last season.

