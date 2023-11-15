"Just bullied the bowlers"- Fans thrilled as Shreyas Iyer smashes second consecutive World Cup hundred in IND vs NZ semifinal

Shreyas Iyer seems to be peaking just at the right time for India as he brought up his second consecutive hundred in the 2023 World Cup, this time scoring 105 off just 70 balls in the semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Iyer walked out to bat at a crucial time for the Men in Blue as Shubman Gill had to walk back to the pavilion retired hurt. However, he ensured India didn't lose any momentum and took on the bowlers.

Fans and also some former cricketers on X (formerly Twitter) were thrilled to see Shreyas Iyer take up the mantle of the crucial No.4 position and perform consistently for India. Here are some of the reactions:

Shreyas Iyer & Virat Kohli's centuries help India post 397/4

It was a brisk start from Rohit Sharma once again that got India on their way in the semifinal. After he was dismissed, Shubman Gill decided to up the ante and carry the momentum forward.

While it looked like Gill walking back retired hurt could affect India's momentum, Shreyas Iyer ensured that wasn't the case. The right-hander seemed a lot more proactive in his innings and that proved to be the ideal foil for Virat Kohli to continue playing the role of an anchor.

Iyer attacked the New Zealand spinners in particular and forced skipper Kane Williamson to constantly look for bowling changes. After reaching his fifty, Shreyas became even more aggressive and made up for the passage where Kohli seemed to struggle a bit with cramps.

It was just the kind of target that Team India were hoping to put on the board in such a crucial knockout game. They will now hope that the fast bowlers continue to breathe fire under lights as they have in the tournament and get early wickets.