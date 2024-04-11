"Just misses, no hits" - Fans troll Glenn Maxwell as he registers third duck of IPL 2024 during MI vs RCB clash 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) explosive batter Glenn Maxwell's disastrous 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign continued with a four-ball duck against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Maxwell came into bat after the pair of Rajat Patidar and Faf du Plessis laid down a solid platform after a shaky start. With the scorecard reading 105/3 in the 12th over, the stage was set for the Australian to play a trademark explosive knock to propel the team to a mammoth score.

After facing a couple of deliveries from Gerald Coetzee, the right-handed batter was up against leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal. Maxwell failed to read a googly upfront and the ball comfortably struck the front pad as the batter tried to play for the conventional leg spin delivery.

The on-field umpire immediately raised his finger following the appeal from the MI team, while Maxwell also walked back without even considering a review for the rather plumb call.

Maxwell had just about managed to retain his position in the playing XI despite his horrid form as it was his countryman Cameron Green, who had to make way for debutant Will Jacks in the playing XI.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Truly, truly finished this season," one user wrote.

"If Glenn Maxwell wants to leave RCB and go into the mega auction, there are other ways too to express it," another user remarked.

"Just misses, no hits," one fan posted a meme.

Glenn Maxwell has scored only one run in his last three IPL innings

Glenn Maxwell has crossed double figures on just one occasion in IPL 2024, against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), when he scored 28 runs off 19 deliveries. Even those runs came after the Shreyas Iyer-led side spilled a couple of chances on the field.

He began his season with a golden duck against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk, and departed without scoring in the home match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) too.

Maxwell's dismissal has squandered all of the momentum that RCB had courtesy of the third-wicket partnership. His early departure brought out Dinesh Karthik to the middle as early as the 13th over. RCB are placed at 130/4 after 15 overs as RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is still leading the charge with an unbeaten fifty.