South Africa batter Aiden Markram produced an incredible innings of 175 off 126 ball in the third ODI against the Netherlands. Markram's maiden ODI century helped Proteas to post 370 on the board.
The Netherlands won the toss and elected to field first on "Pink Day" in Johannesburg, picking up two early wickets inside the first eight overs. Aiden Markram walked in at no. 4 and put on a scintillating display for the Wanderers crowd as he hit 17 fours and seven sixes.
Markram was ably supported by David Miller, who narrowly missed out on his century, scoring 91 off 61 balls. The duo helped South Africa recover with their 199-run fifth-wicket partnership.
The Proteas, who currently sit in ninth position in the ODI Super League, are desperate for every win to ensure direct qualification to the ICC Cricket World Cup later this year. The top eight teams in the Super League will directly qualify for the showpiece event, while the others will have to play in the Qualifiers in Zimbabwe from June 18 to July 9.
Considering the significance of the match for the Proteas, Twitter was full of praise for the 28-year-old.
Aiden Markram will return to lead SRH in their second match of IPL 2023
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) appointed Aiden Markram as captain for IPL 2023 on the back of his excellent performance with the bat last year. The right-hander scored 381 runs at an average of 47.63 and strike rate of 139.05.
Markram, currently playing for the Proteas in the Netherlands series, will return for the team's second match against the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023. He comes into the captaincy role, having tasted success at the Under 19 Level, where he led South Africa to World Cup glory in 2014.
Earlier this year, Markram led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to victory in the inaugural CSA T20 league while finishing third on the run-scoring chart. Markram was recently appointed as the Proteas T20I captain as well.
Senior SRH batter Mayank Agarwal spoke glowingly about Markram and looked forward to playing under him.
“He is a great guy. Apart from being a fantastic cricketer, he is a great guy. So that tells you a lot about him. I call him the machine, and that’s for a reason. Somebody who works really hard on his game, who really thinks a lot about his game, and who is genuinely a great guy, and who has a very happy and relaxed vibe around him. ”
Agarwal added:
“I am really looking forward to playing under him because we had a bond when we played for Punjab. I’m really looking forward to building on that when we play now for SRH."
With Aiden Markram in terrific form in all forms of the game over the past few months, SRH will hope he can lead them to IPL success after a disastrous last season.
