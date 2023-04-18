"Keep winning hearts with your passion for the game!" - Cricket fraternity extends special wishes as KL Rahul turns 31

The cricket community extended warm wishes to Team India and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter KL Rahul as he turned 31 on April 18.

Rahul is currently leading the LSG side in IPL 2023. They have played five games so far and won three while losing two matches. With a positive net run rate, LSG currently find themselves occupying the second position in the points table, just below the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

On the occasion of KL Rahul's 31st birthday, the Twitterati were quick to wish him well on the social media platform. His former Indian teammate Yuvraj Singh led the way with a special post on Twitter. Soon, others joined him in wishing Rahul a wonderful birthday.

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 hope you have a blessed day ahead and score tons of runs this year 🏻 Good luck for rest of the matches 🏏 Happy birthday @klrahul hope you have a blessed day ahead and score tons of runs this year🏻 Good luck for rest of the matches 🏏 Happy birthday @klrahul 🎂 hope you have a blessed day ahead and score tons of runs this year 🙌🏻 Good luck for rest of the matches 🏏 https://t.co/o45vmAhQg7

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa 🏾 Keep shining and making us proud!! Lots of love always!! 🫶🏾 A very happy birthday to my brother @klrahul 🏾 Keep shining and making us proud!! Lots of love always!! 🫶🏾 A very happy birthday to my brother @klrahul 😊🙏🏾 Keep shining and making us proud!! Lots of love always!! 🫶🏾 https://t.co/pFGvkf15D2

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Happiest birthday @klrahul keep winning hearts with your passion for the game! May you be blessed with all the happiness in life brother Happiest birthday @klrahul keep winning hearts with your passion for the game! May you be blessed with all the happiness in life brother 🎂❤️ https://t.co/QBpRiYv7ue

Cheteshwar Pujara @cheteshwar1 Happy birthday @klrahul 🤗 May the coming year be the best one! Have a wonderful day. Happy birthday @klrahul 🤗 May the coming year be the best one! Have a wonderful day. https://t.co/IJ7PgZZnzK

Lord's Cricket Ground @HomeOfCricket



🥳 Happy Birthday to KL Rahul.



#LoveLords A player of the match innings ✍️🥳 Happy Birthday to KL Rahul. A player of the match innings ✍️🥳 Happy Birthday to KL Rahul.#LoveLords https://t.co/rF7ETMBa7f

Jhulan Goswami @JhulanG10



#KLRahul𓃵 #HappyBirthday To one of the most talented cricketers @klrahul wishing you the happiest birthday! You are a true role model, may you continue to shine To one of the most talented cricketers @klrahul wishing you the happiest birthday! You are a true role model, may you continue to shine ⭐#KLRahul𓃵 #HappyBirthday https://t.co/pkV3BMFxEz

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Many many happy returns of the day @klrahul . God bless Many many happy returns of the day @klrahul. God bless

"Captaincy isn’t something that’s ever plagued him" - LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes on KL Rahul

LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes recently opined that captaincy pressure has not weighed down KL Rahul and negatively affected his batting.

Rahul has been one of the most prolific batters in the IPL since 2018. He has scored over 600 runs across four seasons (2022, 2021, 2020, 2018) and had a tally of 593 runs in 2019. He led PBKS for two seasons and then joined new franchise LSG as their skipper last season.

Rahul has not been able to recreate the same level of form this season. Across five games, he has scored only 155 runs, with 74 against PBKS in the LSG's latest match being his highest score.

At a recent post-match press conference, Rhodes shed light on KL Rahul's batting form, saying:

“The captain is someone who likes to lead from the front. He has always been a successful, dominating batter in all the IPLs. Captaincy isn’t something that’s ever plagued him. Many great batters when given captaincy don’t quite handle it. He’s led from the front and I think it’s great to see that.”

He added:

“When the captain’s scoring runs, the way that he plays he lays a really good platform for others to play around them. We always knew that he was just one knock away. He’s been batting in the nets superbly. He’s not the kind of player anybody worries about because we always know it’s literally one innings away.”

LSG will next face the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, April 19, in Jaipur.

