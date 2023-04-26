"KKR found their new McCullum" - Fans react to Jason Roy's blazing knock vs RCB in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Jason Roy got his team off to a flying start in their IPL 2023 clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 26.

The Bangalore bowlers could not deal with Roy's onslaught in the powerplay as he cleared the ropes at will. The right-handed batter hit a fine half-century, striking 56 runs off 29 balls, including stunning sixes.

Roy's entertaining knock came to an end in the 10th over. Vijaykumar Vyshak rattled the in-form batter's stumps with a perfect yorker to provide RCB with a massive breakthrough.

Notably, the Kolkata-based franchise had roped in Jason Roy as a replacement for Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who withdrew from the competition citing personal reasons.

The English opener has impressed many with his consistency so far, mustering 160 runs from three games. He now has two back-to-back fifties to his name in IPL 2023.

KKR register an impressive 200-run total after being asked to bat first by RCB

Bangalore won the toss and elected to field first. While Jason Roy's explosive innings gave Kolkata some home, he didn't receive much support from his opening partner, N Jagadeesan, who scored 27 runs off 29 balls.

However, KKR skipper Nitish Rana upped the ante for his team, amassing 48 runs in just 21 deliveries. David Wiese hit two crucial sixes in the final over, helping the side finish 200/5 after 20 overs.

For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers as he conceded just 24 runs from his full quota of four overs while taking two wickets. Vijaykumar Vyshak also bagged two wickets and Mohammed Siraj finished with a solitary scalp.

The second half of IPL 2023 is of utmost importance for KKR, given that they are currently languishing in eighth place in the points table with just two wins from five games.

