The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad are currently stranded in Guwahati, Assam, after their charter flight had to be diverted from its destination, Kolkata, on Monday, 6. The squad were on their way from Lucknow after recording a mammoth 98-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

KKR had a string of five home matches in a row, following which they had successive away matches against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The meteorological department has issued a red warning for rainfall in Kolkata to break the heatwave in place for the last couple of weeks. Heavy rainfall is expected till May 8, and there is also a chance for precipitation across May 10 and 11, the latter of which is scheduled for KKR's home clash against the Mumbai Indians.

KKR issued an update on their social media handle and have promised more updates soon, probably based on how the weather shapes up in the next few hours.

"Travel update: KKR's charter flight from Lucknow to Kolkata diverted to Guwahati due to bad weather. Flight currently standing at the Guwahati Airport tarmac. More updates soon," KKR's tweet read

As per the latest update, the Knight Riders contingent has got clearance to board the plane to Kolkata from Guwahati and are expected to land in the city of joy around 11.00 pm IST.

KKR are currently placed second on the points table with one foot already in the playoffs. The two-time winners have 16 points to their name with a healthy run rate of +1.453.

KKR will face MI at Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 11

After playing two away games in the space of three games, and winning both of them, KKR earn a well-deserved break to recuperate and make a final push towards the business end of the tournament.

Their priority will be to seize control at the top and finish in the top two spots to cement their place in Qualifier 1 to have two shots at the final. As of now, it is well within their reach, and their final leg begins with a home game against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Despite an overall inferior record against the five-time champions, KKR have the upper hand when it comes to recent results. Since 2022, KKR have won four matches out of five and could complete yet another double after 2022 over MI with a win in their next clash.

