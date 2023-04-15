"KL Rahul is preparing for ODI World Cup"- Fans react after LSG captain's steady 74 helps LSG to 159/8 vs PBKS in IPL 2023

KL Rahul's 74-run knock helped the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) register a first innings total of 159/8 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2023 match on Saturday, April 15. The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is playing host to this game.
After being asked to bat first, Kyle Mayers (29) and KL Rahul gave a stable start to LSG with a 53-run opening partnership in 7.3 overs. Harpreet Brar dismissed the West Indies player to give PBKS their first breakthrough of the night.
LSG's innings lost momentum after that as the middle-order batters failed to come to terms with the sluggish surface on offer. KL Rahul held one end and anchored the innings well while his partners kept deserting him after a short stay at the crease.
Rahul played some brilliant shots en route to his first half-century of the season and led his side from the front. However, he could not provide the final flourish in the end as Arshdeep Singh dismissed him for 74 (off 56 balls) in the penultimate over.
The LSG skipper's knock against PBKS evoked mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. A section of them hailed him for playing a responsible knock on a tricky pitch while the rest of the batters failed. Others felt that he could have accelerated a bit more in the end and were critical of his strike rate.
Here are some of the reactions:
"If we bat smartly in the first six overs, apply the pressure, we should be fine!"- PBKS batter Shahrukh Khan after LSG made 159/6
Speaking at the mid-innings break, Punjab Kings batter Shahrukh Khan reflected on the first innings action, saying:
"The ball was following me a lot tonight, but happy that I did well. Sam was telling me that he needs tall fielders near the shorter boundary. The wicket looked dry but dew has kept in. Sam was telling me that it was skidding on well. The ball got wet during the last two overs. If we bat smartly in the first six overs, apply the pressure, we should be fine!"
At the time of writing, the match was keenly poised with PBKS at 75/4 after 11.2 overs.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.