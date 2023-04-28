"KL Rahul has shown his class again"- Fans roast LSG skipper for yet another failure in IPL 2023 against PBKS

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul couldn't make the most of his start against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday as he was dismissed for just 12 runs off nine balls. He did get off the blocks with a boundary and a six, but then hit one delivery straight into the hands of short third man off Kagiso Rabada's bowling.

Rahul's strike rate has been a topic of massive debate as although he scored 68 runs in the game against Gujarat Titans, he consumed 61 balls and Lucknow ended up losing a game they should have comfortably cruised in.

Fans on Twitter trolled KL Rahul for another failure and some were also disappointed with the soft dismissal. Here are some of the reactions:

Utsav 💔 @utsav045



Advantage LSG now

#PBKSvsLSG KL Rahul dismissed for 12 runs in 9 balls.Advantage LSG now KL Rahul dismissed for 12 runs in 9 balls.Advantage LSG now 🔥#PBKSvsLSG https://t.co/yurToeXJ2t

Sai Teja @csaitheja LSG lost their 1st wicket but it's KL Rahul. LSG lost their 1st wicket but it's KL Rahul. https://t.co/eLlAASwM57

Roshan Rai @RoshanKrRaii #PBKSvsLSG



KL Rahul avoids a first over maiden by scoring 1(5)



His fans : KL Rahul avoids a first over maiden by scoring 1(5)His fans : #PBKSvsLSG KL Rahul avoids a first over maiden by scoring 1(5)His fans : https://t.co/E6LBPAIvUE

Bhawna Omer @bhawna_omer



#KLRahul #IPL2023 I am becoming besharam like KL, what people say doesn't affect me anymore I am becoming besharam like KL, what people say doesn't affect me anymore 😂😂#KLRahul #IPL2023

Pulkit @PulkitK107 #PBKSvsLSG

When KL Rahul get out early on**



LSG managment :- When KL Rahul get out early on**LSG managment :- #PBKSvsLSGWhen KL Rahul get out early on**LSG managment :- https://t.co/bxVj6Mo1IR

Guevara @RandyGod3

What a player he is

#PBKSvsLSG Kl Rahul has shown his class againWhat a player he is Kl Rahul has shown his class againWhat a player he is#PBKSvsLSG https://t.co/ofd8INStZE

v. Jatin ✪ @JatinTweets_ Ball by Ball fifty of KL Rahul in Tonight's match Ball by Ball fifty of KL Rahul in Tonight's match 🔥🔥 https://t.co/TEe4F4gPeB

✨ @greenysoulin Still a better opener than KL Rahul Still a better opener than KL Rahul https://t.co/U4gkFsZ5sq

DS @Wise_Cricket



What are these guys smoking



#PBKSvsLSG KL Rahul, Indian Legend?What are these guys smoking KL Rahul, Indian Legend? What are these guys smoking 😭😭😭#PBKSvsLSG https://t.co/hNyTEcAZM1

LSG off to an incredible start despite KL Rahul's failure

The Lucknow Super Giants seem to have learned their lessons from the defeat against the Gujarat Titans as they have flown out of the blocks against PBKS. Although Rahul departed early, his opening partner Kyle Mayers continued to repay the faith shown in him by the team management.

Mayers was persisted with despite Quinton de Kock being available and that proved worth it as he smashed 54 off just 24 balls. Although he was dismissed soon after his half-century, Ayush Badoni and Marcus Stoinis have continued to take the Punjab bowling apart.

The hosts will need to get together and repair the damage done, else they are in danger of being batted out of the game by Lucknow.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Gurnoor Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

