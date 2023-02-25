"Kohli, what's going on?"- When a fan infuriated a young Virat Kohli on a flight in 2014

There was a time in 2014 when Virat Kohli was struggling for form in both red-ball and white-ball cricket for India. India have millions of passionate cricket fans and some even have strong opinions on the game of certain players.

One such fan was on a flight from Kochi to Delhi when he bumped into the Indian team. He was a huge fan of MS Dhoni, but seeing Kohli, he felt like he had to give him a piece of advice.

On the latest episode of RCB podcast, Virat Kohli opened up on how the discussion between him and the fan turned into a heated one. He said:

"This incident was around 2014 when I wasn't getting much runs and was dismissed cheaply in the couple of one-day internationals. We were in a flight from Kochi to Delhi and the team was allotted seats in the front rows. A guy walked in who was a huge MS Dhoni fan and was from Chennai. So just as I got up from my seat, that guy saw me and went 'Kohli, what's going on? I expect a hundred from you in the next game.'"

Kohli added:

"I was young that flicked the switch in me. I asked him which company did he work for and what was his position, and told him that he should become the chairman in next three months. When he said how was that possible, I tried to make him understand that even I was trying hard but it isn't a video game."

Virat Kohli on MS Dhoni's patience with the fan

While Virat Kohli was young and understandably emotional, MS Dhoni was cool as a cucumber and Kohli's story proved it. The then-Indian captain met the fan and the latter was ecstatic to meet his idol.

However, after a certain point, that fan even began to advise Dhoni. Kohli was amazed to see how patient the former Indian captain was with the fan and stated:

"He met MS and was obviously excited. But then he just started talking about team combination and captaincy and started giving tips. Dhoni was pretty patient and was hearing nicely. Till then the entire team started shouting 'Coach! Coach!' as he was trying to coach everyone and that's when he laughed it off and went back to his seat. It was a funny moment."

Virat Kohli and Dhoni may be the exact opposite when it comes to showing their emotions on the field. But there's no doubt that they will go down as two of the greatest captains India ever had.

