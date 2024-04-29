Kolkata rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the KKR vs DC match in IPL 2024?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Eden Gardens on Monday, April 29.

KKR are currently placed second in the standings with 10 points, including five wins from eight matches. DC, on the other hand, find themselves sixth in the table with 10 points from as many games, including five wins.

The two teams met each other earlier this season in Visakhapatnam when the Kolkata-based franchise thrashed the Capitals by 106 runs. Batting first, the Knight Riders posted 272/7, their highest-ever total. Sunil Narine gave them an excellent start before cameos from Andre Russell and Rinku Singh guided the team to the mammoth total.

In reply, DC were bundled out for 166 runs in just 17.2 overs despite half-centuries from Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs. Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy starred with the ball, picking up three wickets each.

Although the last game went in Kolkata's favor, DC will come out all guns blazing in this game after they found their mojo, winning four out of the last five matches. Thus, a cracking contest beckons fans at Eden Gardens.

Much to their delight, there is no chance of precipitation at all in Kolkata during the day. The city hasn't witnessed rainfall in the past week and will remain the same on Monday. Moreover, the temperature will be high, ranging between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius. The humidity level will also be high, thus, the actual feeling will be higher than the original temperature.

"We have to sum up the conditions and come up with better ideas" - KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer

Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer spoke about understanding the conditions better and making plans accordingly after their loss to the Punjab Kings a couple of nights ago.

"We have to sum up the conditions and come up with better ideas," Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

