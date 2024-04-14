Kolkata rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the KKR vs LSG match in IPL 2024?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 14.

Both teams have had a good run this year. KKR currently occupy the second spot with three wins out of four matches. The Knight Riders won their first three games on the trot before losing to defending champions Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their previous fixture.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, find themselves fifth in the standings with six points. They have won three and lost two out of five matches. The Super Giants also lost their previous fixture, going down against Delhi Capitals by six wickets at home.

With two teams hungry for a win, an edge-of-the-seat contest awaits fans at Eden Gardens on Sunday afternoon. Kolkata is known for their passionate supporters and they will fill the stadium in huge numbers. Much to their delight, there is no chance of precipitation during the game.

The city hasn't witnessed showers in the past week and will likely remain the same. Although there will be cloud cover but will not cause any rainfall.

However, the temperatures will be on the higher side, considering it is an afternoon game. The temperature will range around 36-37 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling will be over 40 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be in the 40s.

"It's more about how we play for three and a half hours in the field is more important" - KKR mentor on his past role giving KKR an edge

KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir was part of the LSG setup for the last two years. However, he feels it won't give his side any edge when they face Lucknow on Sunday.

"They know me as well," Gambhir told reporters. "First of all, everyone knows each other very well. It's more about how we play for three and a half hours in the field is more important. It is not like I will plan something different for them. Even they know quite a lot about me. I have planned against KKR for the last two seasons so it's probably even-stevens. It's the best team that wins not the team that plans best."

