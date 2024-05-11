Kolkata rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the KKR vs MI match in IPL 2024?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 11. The two teams met earlier this season when Kolkata defeated Mumbai by 24 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

The two teams are at the opposite end of the points table. KKR are currently atop the standings with 16 points from 11 games. MI, on the other hand, find themselves in ninth position and have already been knocked out of the tournament.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will look to strengthen their position at the top of the pile with a win in the last home game. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, will play for pride and give fans some joy.

Although the result of this game will have no bearing on the points table, fans will still turn up in massive numbers to watch their favorite star play.

Speaking of the weather conditions, the contest will likely be marred by heavy rainfall and there will likely be a few rain interruptions. The city has witnessed thunderstorms in the past few days, and the forecast remains the same for Saturday, according to Accuweather.

The aforementioned report states that there is a 20 percent chance of rainfall throughout the game, meaning there will be significant delays in today's proceedings.

"We don't have any edge over Mumbai Indians" - KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy doesn't want to get complacent

After a couple of poor campaigns, the Knight Riders have looked in excellent form this year. They deservedly occupy the top spot in the standings with eight wins from 11 games.

However, they don't want to get complacent despite facing an underfire Mumbai Indians side.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the match, KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy said:

"The intention is not to give a statement [to other teams] but play good cricket. Good cricket will always be rewarded. We don't have any edge over Mumbai Indians, they are a champion side, and no way we can take them lightly."

Do you think the Kolkata Knight Riders can lift their third IPL trophy this year? Let us know in the comments.

