Kolkata rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2024?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Eden Gardens on Friday, April 26.

KKR have had a superb run this year, winning five out of their seven games. They are currently second in the standings with 10 points, four less than top-placed Rajasthan Royals. The Knight Riders defeated the Royals Challengers Bengaluru in their last game and will look to keep their winning momentum going.

PBKS, on the other hand, have had a poor run so far in this year's IPL, and are on a four-game losing streak. They are currently in the penultimate position with four points from eight matches. Shikhar Dhawan and company desperately need to put their campaign back on track to keep their hope alive of making it to the top four.

With two teams fighting for the two points on offer, an exciting contest is on the cards at Eden Gardens.

Speaking of the weather, it is likely to remain hot and humid throughout the day. The city hasn't witnessed any rainfall in the past two weeks and will likely stay the same. There will be no cloud cover as well during the game in Kolkata.

The temperature will hover between 33 and 38 degrees Celsius. However, due to the humidity level, the actual feeling will be a couple of degrees more than the actual temperature.

"I will get to bowl when the opportunity arises" - KKR all-rounder Ramandeep Singh

All-rounder Ramandeep Singh has been a key addition to the KKR roaster this year. He has already showcased his ability with the bat, playing a few cameos. However, he has yet to bowl so far in IPL 2024.

Speaking about his bowling, Ramandeep asserted that the Impact Player rule has reduced the role of an all-rounder. The right-arm medium pacer also stated that he is working on his bowling.

"I will get to bowl when the opportunity arises, I am working on my bowling," Ramandeep told the media. "The Impact Player rule is such that the use of the allrounder is reduced. Every team wants to bowl with their main fast bowlers."

Do you think the Impact Player rule has reduced the role of an all-rounder? Let us know in the comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback