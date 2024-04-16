Kolkata rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the KKR vs RR match in IPL 2024?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 16.

The two teams have been in fine form this season and occupy the top two spots. RR are currently atop the standings with 10 points, winning five out of their six games. KKR, on the other hand, find themselves just below Rajasthan in the standings with eight points. They have won four out of their five games.

Both RR and KKR have won their previous games and will look to continue their momentum in the top-of-the-table clash. A cracker of a contest awaits fans in Kolkata and the passionate fans are expected to fill the stadium in huge numbers.

Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of showers at all during the game, according to Accuweather. The city hasn't witnessed rain in the past two weeks and will likely remain the same. There will be a bit of cloud cover but it won't cause any rain. Thus, an uninterrupted game will likely take place later tonight.

However, the temperature will be higher, hovering around 35 degrees Celsius. However, due to high humidity levels, the actual feeling would be three to four degrees higher.

"Have to stay in the present as much as possible" - KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer reiterated that they need to stay in the present despite a brilliant start to the IPL 2024 campaign.

Speaking after the win over the Lucknow Super Giants victory, Iyer said at the post-match presentation:

"Will keep reiterating that it's a funny tournament and have to stay in the present as much as possible. Have to seize the moment and not leave it on someone else."

Can Kolkata Knight Riders continue their winning over top-placed Rajasthan Royals? Let us know in the comments.

