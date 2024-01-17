Kolkata T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Alipurduar Thunders vs Kalimpong Falcons, Match 14

Jhargram Firebolts, on Wednesday, January 17, beat the Darjeeling Unstoppables by 35 runs in Match No.16 of the Kolkata T20 2024 at the MGR Sports Academy at Bara Gunsima in West Bengal.

With the win, the Firebolts stayed at No.3 in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.216 thanks to wins in three out of five matches in the tournament. The Unstoppables, on the other hand, kept struggling at fifth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.804.

In the second match of the day, Alipurduar Thunders beat Kalimpong Falcons by 45 runs in match No.17. The Thunder are second in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.289 thanks to wins in four out of five games.

The Falcons kept tottering in the Kolkata T20 championship as they have won only one out of five matches. With five matches remaining, they must return to winning ways.

Thunder hammer Falcons in Kolkata T20 2024

After opting to bat first, the Thunders scored 160 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Batting at No.7, Almanda Akash threw the kitchen sink at everything to score 70 runs off 22 balls with the help of four fours and as many as eight sixes.

Skipper Bishal Tamang was the pick of the bowlers for the Falcons as he picked up two wickets and finished with figures of 4-0-29-2.

Thereafter, the Thunders’ bowlers came to the party and restricted their opponents to 115 for six. Jograj Sha was absolutely stupendous as he accounted for five scalps to rock the Falcons’ batting.

Barring opening batter Dinku Ray, none of the Falcons’ batter made an impact. Ray scored 42 runs off 43 balls with three fours and one six before Sha got his wicket.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App