Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Alipurduar Thunders vs Jhargram Firebolts

The NCC Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024 commenced on Thursday, January 11, at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima. Kalimpong Falcons and Alipurduar Thunders emerged victorious.

The Falcons beat Darjeeling Unstoppables by eight runs in the tournament opener before the Thunders trounced Jhargram Firebolts by 22 runs at the same venue.

The Thunders are first in the points table with two points and a net run rate of 1.100, while the Falcons are second with the same points but with a lower NRR.

Darjeeling Unstoppables are fifth after their defeat in the first game, with an NRR of -0.400. Jhargram Firebolts slid to last position in the six-team tournament, with an NRR of -1.100.

Purba Medinipur Dragons and Combined Avengers are yet to play a game in the Kolkata T20 tournament. Both teams will play their first game on Friday, January 12. Purba Medinipur Dragons play Darjeeling Unstoppables, while Combined Avengers take on Jhargram Firebolts.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Alipurduar Thunders 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.1 2 Kalimpong Falcons 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.4 3 Purba Medinipur Dragons 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Combined Avengers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Darjeeling Unstoppables 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.4 6 Jhargram Firebolts 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.1

Abhijit Chakraborty sets the tone for Kolkata T20 tournament with a ton

Darjeeling Unstoppables middle order batter Abhijit Chakraborty smashed 108 off 45 with the help of 11 boundaries and eight sixes at an impressive strike rate of 240.

Abhijit’s fireworks went in vain, though, as his side fell eight runs short in an 189-run chase. Pritam Barik (2-22) and Sumit Goyel (2-42) turned out to be the key bowlers for Kalimpong Falcons.

Earlier in the game, Dinku Ray (64 off 59) and Kalimpong captain Bishal Tamang (62 off 36) helped the team post a challenging score of 188-2, batting first. Kritesh Chhetri (1-16 from four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for Darjeeling.

Almanda Akash’s blazing unbeaten 63 off 20 propelled Alipurduar Thunders to 170-5 after his side were reduced to 83-4 in the 13th over. In response, Jhargram Firebolts was restricted to 148-8, with captain Tanmay Ghosh making 52 off 32.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App