Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after match 10

Purba Medinipur Dragons secured their third consecutive win in the NCC Kolkata T20 after beating Jhargram Firebolts on Monday, January 15. They have strengthened their position at the top of the points table with three wins from as many matches. Alipurduar Thunders also have three wins to their name and are currently second on the table.

Jhargram Firebolts suffered their second loss of the season on Monday, which took them to number three position on the points table. The Firebolts now have two wins in four matches and four points to their name.

Kalimpong Falcons find themselves at number four on the table with a solitary win in three matches. Darjeeling Unstoppables earned their first win on Monday after beating Combined Avengers by three wickets.

The Unstoppables have now moved to number five on the points table. Following their third successive loss in as many matches, Combined Avengers are now at the bottom of the table.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Purba Medinipur Dragons 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.862 2 Alipurduar Thunders 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.717 3 Jhargram Firebolts 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.311 4 Kalimpong Falcons 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.275 5 Darjeeling Unstoppables 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.53 6 Combined Avengers 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.958

Darjeeling Unstoppables open their account; Purba Medinipur Dragons pick up third consecutive win

Jhargram Firebolts took on Purba Medinipur Dragons in the ninth match of the NCC Kolkata T20. Purba Medinipur Dragons batted first and posted 129 runs for the loss of four wickets in eight overs. Kundan Hutait played a stunning knock of 33 off 15, while Subha Guchhait amassed 34 off just 14 deliveries. This was followed by another sensational knock from Pritam Shah, who smashed 49 runs off just 15 deliveries.

In reply, Jhargram Firebolts could only manage to score 84 runs off 45 balls, thereby losing the game by a margin of 45 runs. Tuhin Das top-scored for them, amassing 34 off 16 deliveries.

In the 10th match of the NCC Kolkata T20, Darjeeling Unstoppables locked horns with Combined Avengers. The latter were bowled out for just 95 runs in the first innings. Ani Bhoumik was the top-scorer with 38 runs off 46 balls.

Darjeeling were brilliant with the ball, led by Suman Bhagat and Nishant Chhetri. Chhetri was the star performer with the ball, claiming four wickets for just nine runs in four overs. On the other hand, Bhagat took three wickets in his quota of four overs.

The Avengers, however, fought back with the ball and took the game till the 19th over. However, Darjeeling managed to chase down the total in the end with six balls and three wickets remaining. Despite wickets falling at short intervals, Kritesh Chhetri held on to one end and played a match-winning knock of 49 runs off 50 deliveries.

