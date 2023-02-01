Create

"Kya ye hai aapka equality?" - Furious fans slam Team India for benching Prithvi Shaw for the entire IND vs NZ T20I series

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Feb 01, 2023 07:42 PM IST
Prithvi Shaw has once again been benched in favor of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill. (P.C.:Twitter)
Explosive opener Prithvi Shaw will have to wait a bit longer to play his next T20 game for India as he hasn't been named in the playing XI for the third and final T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Due to inconsistent performances from Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in their past five T20Is, many believed it was time to drop either of them and play Shaw. The Mumbai opener bats with explosive intent and that's exactly what they need in the powerplay.

However, it wasn't to be as Ishan and Gill continue to open for India while Shaw is benched. Fans on Twitter were furious as they felt it was unfair on Prithvi Shaw not to get even a single opportunity.

Here are some of the reactions:

#INDvNZ #INDvsNZ Ishan Kishan goes for 1 run in 3 balls.Prithvi Shaw : https://t.co/T1kps1HbuP
This man deserve a chance. First it was rohit who continued to give chances to kishan on MI quota, now hardik doing same with gill on GT quota. Stay strong prithvi shaw bro#PrithviShaw #INDvsNZ3rdT20 https://t.co/LKaFPRehKu
@mufaddal_vohra Prithvi shaw to hardik https://t.co/sQkSJOHO48
Shubman Gill playing ahead of Prithvi Shaw in T20Is, where are we heading towards??
No Prithvi Shaw again! Clearly Hardik Pandya has something against him + he prefers GT players. Biased. #INDvNZ
Prithvi Shaw will be benched again in the 3rd T20 match against New Zealand! #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #CricketTwitter https://t.co/vzfm3nO3rA
Prithvi shaw in this series twitter.com/1sInto2s/statu… https://t.co/UJHjnrHkmM
Prithvi Shaw was selected in team India for this T20I series against New Zealand after almost 2 years but he could not get a chance in the playing XI. Feel for him, hope he get chance in the coming times.
Isse accha Prithvi Shaw Mumbai ke liye Ranji khelta Maharashtra ke against At least Mumbai ka kuch chance banta udhar
Ex-India men's U19 captain Prithvi Shaw ignored this series to show women's U19 players that they still have a long way to go despite title win. Deep message. ♥️
ICT's team management has done a PHD in disappointment, so I am not really surprised by Prithvi Shaw still not getting a chance in playing 11 #INDvsNZ3rdT20I

India's ploy of backing Ishan Kishan over Prithvi Shaw failed again

While many felt Prithvi Shaw would come into the team in the final T20I, the team management decided to give Ishan and Gill another go at the top of the order. However, that move hasn't worked as Ishan's horrible run in T20Is continued.

The southpaw could only score one run in three balls as he was trapped right in front by off-spinner Michael Bracewell. This will surely raise many more questions about why Shaw was benched.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi have given India the momentum they needed after Ishan's wicket. It looks like a good batting pitch and the hosts will be keen to post a mammoth total in the decider.

India XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
