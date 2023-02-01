"Kya ye hai aapka equality?" - Furious fans slam Team India for benching Prithvi Shaw for the entire IND vs NZ T20I series

Explosive opener Prithvi Shaw will have to wait a bit longer to play his next T20 game for India as he hasn't been named in the playing XI for the third and final T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
Due to inconsistent performances from Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in their past five T20Is, many believed it was time to drop either of them and play Shaw. The Mumbai opener bats with explosive intent and that's exactly what they need in the powerplay.
However, it wasn't to be as Ishan and Gill continue to open for India while Shaw is benched. Fans on Twitter were furious as they felt it was unfair on Prithvi Shaw not to get even a single opportunity.
India's ploy of backing Ishan Kishan over Prithvi Shaw failed again
While many felt Prithvi Shaw would come into the team in the final T20I, the team management decided to give Ishan and Gill another go at the top of the order. However, that move hasn't worked as Ishan's horrible run in T20Is continued.
The southpaw could only score one run in three balls as he was trapped right in front by off-spinner Michael Bracewell. This will surely raise many more questions about why Shaw was benched.
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi have given India the momentum they needed after Ishan's wicket. It looks like a good batting pitch and the hosts will be keen to post a mammoth total in the decider.
India XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner
