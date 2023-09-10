"Ladla of this team" - Fans react as KL Rahul returns to India's playing XI for Super 4s tie vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

Team India batter KL Rahul is making a comeback following a long injury layoff in the Super Fours tie against Pakistan at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Rahul suffered a thigh injury during this year's Indian Premier League. The wicketkeeper-batter underwent a successful surgery in May and completed his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

While he was named in India's Asia Cup 2023, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar revealed that the 31-year-old won't be available for the initial few fixtures owing to a niggle.

Much to the delight of fans, KL Rahul has regained full fitness and will be seen donning the national jersey for the first time since March. The talented batter replaced Shreyas Iyer, who picked up a back spasm before the encounter against Pakistan.

Following the announcement of the playing XI, several fans took to social media to express their delight over the Karnataka-born player's return. However, a few fans also claimed that Iyer was made to sit out just to accommodate Rahul.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Apart from KL Rahul coming in place of Shreyas Iyer, Team India made another change, bringing in Jasprit Bumrah in place of Mohammed Shami in the playing XI.

Pakistan chose to bowl against India in Super Fours fixture of Asia Cup 2023

Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first at the R Premadasa Stadium. Speaking at the toss, he mentioned that Pakistan would want to make full use of the moisture early on with the ball.

"We will bowl first. I think there is a bit of moisture, we need to use that. Always, India Pakistan is high intensity, but we will take it match to match. As a team, we are playing well, we are focused on this one," Babar said.

While India lost the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma stated that he would have anyway wanted to bat first. He remarked:

"Looking to bat first. There will be a challenge upfront, but the way we guys batted last time around gives us confidence. Every game is important for us, but one thing at a time to focus on. (On rain delays) That's the nature of the sport, it gave us good time to prepare and now we'll look to play well."

India's XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan's XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.