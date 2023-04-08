"Laut Aao Surya Bhai"- Fans react after Suryakumar Yadav fails miserably with the bat against CSK in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav's poor batting form continued in IPL 2023 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 8.

He came into the tournament on the back of three successive golden ducks against Australia in the ODI series. However, he could not overcome it and get back to his usual run-scoring ways in IPL 2023.

Suryakumar Yadav played an uncharacteristically sedate knock of 15 ( 0ff 16 balls) against RCB in MI's season opener last Sunday. Tonight was no different, as things only got worse for the flamboyant batter.

Suryakumar Yadav (1 off 2 balls) walked into the crease at the number 4 position after the team got off to a decent start with 64/2 on the board in the seventh over. He failed to build the innings on the platform as Mitchell Santner dismissed him in the very next over.

Fans were disappointed to witness yet another failure by Suryakumar Yadav. They slammed him brutally for the same through their Tweets.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Lower-order batters take MI to 157/8 after Suryakumar Yadav and co departed cheaply

After being asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma (21 off 13 balls) and Ishan Kishan (32) got starts but could not convert them into substantial knocks. Middle-order batters faltered against the CSK spinners as they were unable to take advantage of the start.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/20) and Mitchell Santner (2/28) spun a web around the MI batters in the middle overs to restrict them to 157/8. Tim David (31) and Hrithik Shokeen (18*) played vital cameos and helped MI breach the 150-run mark.

Reflecting on the first innings at the mid-innings break, Santner said:

"It's probably a little bit below par. It's just starting to spin a little bit with the slower balls holding in the surface. Started off a little flat. It was skidding on quite nicely and that length was important."

He added:

"We saw a couple grip and we changed our plan to go slow and add some overspin into it. Jadeja was really good. It's awesome (the atmosphere). First time after a few years, we got to play at home and coming here, it's a cracker crowd. It's pretty loud out here, definitely different to New Zealand."

