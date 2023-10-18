"Left their fielding in Delhi" - Fans reacts to Afghanistan's sloppy fielding vs NZ in 2023 World Cup

Afghanistan let themselves down on the field during their 2023 World Cup game against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, October 18.

The Afghan bowlers did a tidy job after skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to field first. Following an impressive start, they let the advantage slip courtesy of their sloppy fielding.

Rahmat Shah missed a chance at slips during the second over, giving Will Young a big reprieve. To make matters worse, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Shahidi put down two more catches off Rashid Khan's bowling in the 41st and 43rd over, respectively.

Rashid was left fuming following the lapses and was visibly frustrated with the effort of the fielders. Several fans and experts criticised Afghanistan for their poor fielding on social media.

Here are some of the top reactions:

New Zealand posted 288/6 on the board in their 50 overs. Glenn Phillips and Tom Latham did a fine job with the bat, scoring 71 and 68, respectively. Will Young also chipped in with a valuable 54-run contribution at the top of the order. Mark Chapman delivered an impactful unbeaten cameo towards the back end, accumulating an unbeaten 25 runs off just 12 balls.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai picked up two wickets each for Afghanistab, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan bagged one scalp apiece.

Afghanistan are placed sixth in the 2023 World Cup points table

Afghanistan's 2023 World Cup campaign started on a disastrous note. They were bowled out for a paltry score of 156 in the opening contest against Bangladesh and suffered a six-wicket defeat.

While they posted a decent 272-run total in the subsequent clash against India, they lost the contest by eight wickets. However, they bounced back by claiming a famous 69-run win over defending champions England in their previous fixture.

With one win from three games, Afghanistan are currently placed sixth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.652.