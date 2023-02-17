"Lifetime membership for KL Rahul in Indian cricket team" - Twitterati react after Rahul selected over Shubman Gill for 2nd IND vs AUS Test

Despite the badgers being out for KL Rahul, he has been picked in the Indian XI ahead of Shubman Gill for the second Test against Australia in Delhi. The Indian vice-captain is set to open the innings again alongside skipper Rohit Sharma at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Rahul has come under fire in recent times for not converting his starts into big scores on a regular basis. His inconsistency, as well as a batting average of 34.08 after 46 Tests, have seen critics question the team management for backing him.

It is worth noting that Gill scored a century in the first Test in Bangladesh in December 2022, while also being in the midst of a purple patch in the white-ball formats.

Given Gill's red-hot form, fans were left fuming at his exclusion and took to Twitter to vent their frustration over the same, as well as Rahul's selection.

∆nkit🏏

Last test match of his career for KL Rahul.



100th test match of his career for Cheteshwar Pujara.Last test match of his career for KL Rahul. #INDvAUS

Again KL RAHUL in Indian squad. Lucky guy 😂

SPINELESS CAPTAIN AND THE COACH, here we go another match without talented Gill and one more match with annoying KL rahul. This guy isn't going anywhere after being so poor. so frustrating.

Pathetic average as an opener and a top order batsman, wonder how much chances KL Rahul will get? It's simple to select out of form players but difficult to select in form batsmen.

Sagar @sagar_ksg



Why can’t we have Shubman Gill?



What it takes for BCCI and Team India to DROP fraud KL Rahul ? Why can't we have Shubman Gill? #BGT2023 #KLRahul #IndVsAus2023

For everyone miffed with @klrahul's selection, just tolerate him for one more game. It's his last red ball game (if he fails to make this one count). Even a 40-50 won't save him. @ShubmanGill can't be kept out any longer. #BGT2023 #INDvAUS #KLRahul

Shubman Gill doesn't have any tattoos covering his arms, does he? Maybe that explains why he's not getting picked.

Souvik Paul @MyNameIsSPaul



So KLOL Rahul got another chance to play a match by beating the best player in touch currently in Team India Shubman Gill. #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy #AUSvIND

Lifetime membership for KL Rahul in Indian Cricket Team 😃

Matthew Kuhnemann debuts as Australia choose to bat first in Delhi Test

Australian captain Pat Cummins called it right at the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test against India in Delhi. The visitors made a couple of changes as Travis Head and Matthew Kuhnemann were brought in for Matt Renshaw and Scott Boland, respectively.

Kuhnemann, a left-arm spinner from Queensland, was flown in earlier this week after Mitchell Swepson had to head home for the birth of his child. The debutant will join Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy as part of a three-man spin attack.

India made a solitary change with a fit-again Shreyas Iyer replacing Suryakumar Yadav, who debuted in the first Test in Nagpur. The hosts are currently 1-0 up in the four-match rubber following their innings and 132-run victory in the series opener.

India XI for the 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

