Mitchell Marsh missed the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans on Saturday, April 12, because his daughter was unwell. LSG captain Rishabh Pant informed at the toss that Marsh was unavailable, which is why they included uncapped Indian player Himmat Singh in their match squad.

Interestingly, Himmat Singh's hairstyle and mustache are very similar to Mitchell Marsh, which prompted fans on social media to joke about him being a like-for-like replacement.

Sharing the headshots of Marsh and Himmat from the official IPL website, a fan commented:

"Literally lookalike like-to-like replacement."

Here are more reactions from fans:

"Same to same bs 19-20 ka farak h," a fan tweeted.

"Himmat Singh is our desi Mitchell Marsh."

Marsh has opened the innings for the Lucknow Super Giants this season. In his absence, fans expected his replacement, Himmat Singh, to open the batting for Lucknow Super Giants, but the team management did not use him at all.

Captain Rishabh Pant opened the innings alongside Aiden Markram and LSG did not send Himmat out to bat, even after they lost four wickets.

"So only reason Himmat singh played today is because he looks like Marsh?" a fan asked on X.

Himmat generally bats at number four, but he did not get to bat even at number six for LSG on Saturday. Reacting to the team's decision, a fan wrote on X:

"Jitne adab se Himmat Singh ko 1-1 position neeche shift kar rahe hain LSG wale, it’s hilarious." (The way LSG is pushing Himmat Singh down by 1-1 position is hilarious)

Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat Titans without Mitchell Marsh

Although Himmat neither batted nor bowled, LSG won the match against GT by six wickets. It will be interesting to see if Himmat retains his place for the next game. LSG will play their next match at home against the Chennai Super Kings.

Considering CSK's recent struggles, LSG will start as the favorites to win. The match will happen on April 14 at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium at 7.30pm IST.

