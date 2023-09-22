Play resumes after short rain delay in 1st IND vs AUS ODI as Australia look to rebuild innings

Play has resumed after a short rain delay in the first ODI between India and Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22. Bowling first after winning the toss, India reduced Australia to 166/4 in 35.4 overs when the rain came down.

The Men in Blue got off to a great start with the ball as Mohammed Shami had Australian opener Mitchell Marsh caught in the slip for 4. The experienced duo of David Warner and Steve Smith added 94 for the second wicket, aided by some sloppy fielding from India.

The fine partnership ended when Warner (52 off 53) miscued a slog sweep off left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja to towards long-on. Shami then produced another beauty to knock over Smith (41 off 60) with one that nipped in sharply.

Marnus Labuschagne (39) and Cameron Green (21*) added 45 runs for the fourth wicket before Labuschagne was stumped off Ravichandran Ashwin, attempting a reverse sweep. The Australian batter was dismissed in somewhat unlucky fashion. He nicked the ball and keeper KL Rahul could not hold on, but the ball landed on the stumps with the batter out of his crease.

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa