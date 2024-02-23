"Look at Bairstow starring at the ball-tracking as if he is Viv Richards" - Fans troll England batter for horrendous dismissal on Day 1 of 4th Test

England batter Jonny Bairstow continued his run of no half-centuries by getting dismissed for 38 on Day 1 of the fourth Test against India at Ranchi.

The 34-year-old looked like a man on a mission, racing to 38 off 34 deliveries with the aid of four boundaries and a maximum. However, he fell again off a poor shot with minutes to go before lunch.

Bairstow tried to sweep a delivery on the leg-stump from Ravichandran Ashwin that straightened to trap him LBW. While the on-field umpire adjudged the batter not out, Team India went for the DRS review and had the call overturned.

The dismissal meant the Yorkshire batter has scored only 140 runs in seven innings thus far in the series at a paltry average of 20. Despite several questions about his place in the playing XI, Bairstow received backing from head coach Brendon McCullum between the third and fourth Tests,

Yet, the right-handed batter has gone 16 Test innings since his return from a leg injury last year without a century, including only three half-centuries in that period.

Bairstow is playing in his 99th Test and has amassed almost 6,000 runs at an average of 36.46 with 12 centuries.

Nevertheless, fans on Twitter slammed the batter for his horrific shot and the timing of it to get dismissed.

India on top at Lunch on Day 1 of the fourth Test

India v England - 4th Test Match: Day One

Team India continued their domination of England with a solid bowling performance in the first session of the opening day at Ranchi.

Coming off a record 434-run win in the third Test to take a 2-1 series lead, the hosts reduced England to 112/5 at Lunch on Day 1 of the fourth Test.

The day began with debutant Akash Deep running riot on the English top order, picking up the first three wickets in his first spell. His opening spell of 3/24 included the wickets of Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope, reducing the visitors to 57/3.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow added a quick-fire 52 for the fourth wicket before the latter fell to Ashwin. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined the party, trapping England skipper Ben Stokes plumb in front for only three.

Meanwhile, the out-of-form Root has looked solid and is batting on 16* off 41 deliveries. Wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes will join him at the crease post-lunch as England attempts to recover and post a solid first-innings total on a dry Ranchi wicket.

