"Lord Rinku has finally arrived!"- Fans erupt as Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma earn India call-up for Asian Games

Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma are among the uncapped star names from the IPL that have received a call-up to Team India's Asian Games 2023 squad for men's cricket.

The BCCI had decided to send a second-string side for the Asian Games as the main squad would be focusing on the build-up to the ODI World Cup. From the whole look of the squad, it seems like the performances in the IPL 2023 season have been rewarded with Ruturaj Gaikwad being named as the captain.

Fans on Twitter were delighted to see the names of Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma in particular. The duo missed out on being named for the West Indies T20Is and that did raise quite a few eyebrows. However, fans are now ecstatic to see these cricketers get a look into the squad.

Here are some of the reactions:

Devjani @CricketKenway So happy to see Rinku Singh in the squad for the Asian Games! He will surely make India proud with his performance.

The Finisher Rinku Singh twitter.com/bcci/status/16… BCCI @BCCI - Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam… NEWS- Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Finally got the deserving callThe Finisher Rinku Singh

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rinku Singh has arrived.



Rinku has been included in the Indian team for Asian Games.

Cric_Er🏏 @chad_GPT24 #INDvsWI #AsianGames twitter.com/BCCI/status/16… BCCI @BCCI - Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam… NEWS- Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Rutu & jaiswal in top order, tilak in no.4 & Rinku & jitesh in middle order

#AsianGames #Rinkusingh Rinku Singh has been selected for Asian Games. So happy for him he deserved to play for India. Hope he will have a good tournament and will win matches for India

retired ICT fan @anubhav__tweets BCCI @BCCI - Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam… NEWS- Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Rinku finishes off in style, a magnificent strike into the crowd, India lifts the Asian Gold Medal in Cricket for the first time and it's been Rinku Singh who's been absolutely magnificent in the night of the final twitter.com/BCCI/status/16…

This looks like a very promising team.... Go well lads .. BCCI @BCCI - Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam… NEWS- Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Lord Rinku has finally arrived!!!This looks like a very promising team.... Go well lads .. twitter.com/BCCI/status/16…

𝒮𝓊𝒷𝒽𝓊⁴⁵ #44thCentury @subhu__45 twitter.com/BCCI/status/16… BCCI @BCCI - Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam… NEWS- Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… So happy for jitesh sharma & Rinku Singh And Our Star Boy Tilak

Udayyy. @udyktweets Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian team for Asian Games:



Ruturaj (C), Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk) My boy Jitesh will be in the XI for sure! So, he'll be making his international debut. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Rinku Singh & Jitesh Sharma could be potential finishers

Recently in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Jitesh Sharma opened up on his views on Rinku and how good the latter has been in the IPL 2023 season. He had also claimed that he hoped one day they both would finish a game for India and that opportunity could well come in the Asian Games.

Here's what Jitesh stated:

"Rinku is a highly-talented player. We have played together in the Central Zone and I am absolutely not surprised with what he has achieved because he is that good a player. Hopefully, we will finish some innings by being at the crease together."

Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudharsan.