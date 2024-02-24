"Lost almost everything in the Kerala floods" - Jemimah Rodrigues hails opponent Sajana Sajeevan's hard work after last-ball 6 in WPL opener

Jemimah Rodrigues hailed Mumbai Indians' Sajana Sajeevan's hard work with a wholesome social media post after the young Kerala batter won her team the game with a magnificent last-ball six in the WPL 2024 opener on Friday, February 23.

With five runs required off the last ball and her captain Harmanpreet Kaur dismissed just a ball ago, Sajana danced down the track to Delhi Capitals' Alice Capsey and thumped her over long-on for a maximum.

It was as good as it gets for a young debutant and Jemimah, despite being on the losing end, understood that.

"The result was not what we hoped for but what a finish by Sajju the debutant! Comes from a humble background, lost almost everything in the Kerala floods, walks in when the team requires 1 ball 5 runs and hits an effortless six! What a story and more over what a player! 🙌🏻," she tweeted along with sharing a video of Sajana's match-winning six.

Daughter of a rickshaw driver, Sajana is the second player after Minnu Mani representing a tribal community in the WPL.

She started cricket with a bat made of coconut petiole and a plastic ball near her home in Choottakadavu but didn't know that women's cricket was a thing till she was 17.

In an interview with The Times of India after her selection in the WPL, Sajana said her family still had some debts to pay back.

"Because of Sajana I am standing here" - Harmanpreet Kaur

Speaking after the match, Harmanpreet expressed her appreciation for Sajana, who converted her form in the nets to a match-winning cameo.

"Sajana gave us a solid start to the tournament, she's been smacking sixes throughout the practice sessions... We just wanted to look at the boundary options in the last over, good thing was that the spinner came. We were looking to finish the game in the first three balls itself, we had depth in the batting - because of Sajana I am standing here!" Harmanpreet said.

After an electric start to the tournament, the WPL will see Royal Challengers Bangalore compete with UP Warriorz Women on Saturday, February 24

