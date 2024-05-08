"Lost for words" - KL Rahul taken aback by Travis Head-Abhishek Sharma mayhem in SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul was at a loss for words after his side suffered a 10-wicket defeat against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday (May 8). The SunRises gunned down 166 within 10 overs to win by 10 wickets and give their NRR a massive boost.

On a wicket that looked slow during the first innings, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma ran a carnage to tear apart Lucknow's bowling unit. Head remained unbeaten on 30-ball 89, while Abhishek smacked 75* off 28 balls to chase down 166 runs in just 9.4 overs. The pair smashed 14 sixes and 16 boundaries overall to leave the entire cricketing fraternity shell-shocked.

Rahul looked in utter disbelief even at the post-match presentation ceremony. When asked about what transpired at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium earlier tonight, Rahul told the host broadcasters:

"Am lost for words. We have watched that kind of batting on tv. But this is unreal batting. Everything seemed to find the middle of the bat. Kudos to their skills. They have worked hard on their six-hitting skills. They didn't give us a chance to know what the pitch played in the second innings. Was hard to stop them as they teed off from ball one."

With the win, the SunRisers have moved to the third spot in the IPL 2024 points table with 14 points from 12 games with an NRR of +0.406.

"Even if we would have got 240, they could have chased it as well" - KL Rahul

The LSG skipper further stated that they were 40-50 runs short but claimed that even if they had scored 240, Hyderabad would've chased down that as well given the form the batters were in.

"Once you are on the losing side, there are questions marks on the decisions taken," Rahul continued. "We were 40-50 runs short. When we lost wickets in the powerplay, we couldn't get any momentum. Ayush and Nicky batted well to get us to 166. But even if we would have got 240, they could have chased it as well."

The defeat has taken a massive jolt on their NRR, as they find themselves in sixth spot with 12 points from as many games. Their NRR currently stands at -0.769.

