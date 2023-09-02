"Love the way you lie" - Fans react as Virat Kohli bats at usual No. 3 spot in Asia Cup 2023 clash vs Pakistan

Many experts, including former India head coach Ravi Shastri, reckoned that Virat Kohli should bat at No. 4 instead of his customary No. 3 spot at the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

However, the team management persisted with Kohli at No. 3. The star batter walked out to bat after Rohit Sharma's dismissal during India's opening encounter against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Notably, Kohli was slotted at No. 4, while wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was placed at No. 3 according to the team sheet shown by the broadcaster after the toss.

Several fans took to social media, expressing their delight after seeing Virat Kohli bat at his usual position. Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

India won the toss and opted to bat first on overcast conditions in Pallekele. The Pakistan pacers made use of the conditions to trouble the Indian openers before rain came pouring down.

Team India lost their skipper Rohit Sharma soon after the game resumed. The opening batter perished in the fifth over after his stumps were rattled by a nip backer from Shaheen Afridi. He went back after contributing 11 runs off 22 deliveries.

Virat Kohli was dismissed early in the Asia Cup 2023 clash against Pakistan

The onus was on Virat Kohli to steer the ship out of the choppy waters for the Men in Blue after Rohit Sharma departed early against Pakistan. However, the former Indian skipper failed to get a big score this time around.

Kohli fell in the seventh over, and it was Shaheen Afridi who once again provided Babar Azam and company with a crucial breakthrough.

The batter attempted to punch a short-of-a-length ball on the off-side. He failed to get the desired connection and only managed to find an inside edge, which crashed onto his stumps. Kohli scored four runs from seven balls during his brief stay at the crease.

India's decision of batting first after winning the toss backfired as they lost two early wickets. The middle-order batters will have to toil hard against the Pakistani bowlers to put their side in a commanding position after a shaky start.