"Luck has not been kind to him ever" - Twitter reacts as Jason Holder leaks 30 runs in Super Over of CWCQ match against Netherlands

Jason Holder produced one of the most disappointing performances by a bowler in a Super Over during the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier match between West Indies and Zimbabwe. Bowling the crucial over for the Men in Maroon, Holder leaked 30 runs against Logan van Beek.

West Indies and Netherlands played out a thrilling 50-over contest, where both teams aggregated 374 runs each. A tie forced the organizers to conduct a one-over eliminator to decide the winner. The Dutch team batted first, with Logan van Beek coming out to bat with captain Scott Edwards.

Logan showed no mercy to Holder and whacked three sixes and three fours in six balls to set up a 31-run target for West Indies. He started with a four on the first ball, followed by a six and a four and then two sixes before finishing the over with another four.

Captain Edwards then handed the ball to van Beek to defend 31 runs off six balls. Although Johnson Charles hit a six on the first ball for the West Indies, van Beek bounced back by taking two wickets and conceding only two more runs in the next four balls.

Cricket fans on Twitter were not satisfied with Jason Holder's bowling performance in the Super Over. Here are some of the top reactions:

DEADLY VIPER™ @CrazyCricKing

I too faced such a situation!

But its not acceptable at this level! Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Jason Holder couldn't believe what just happened. Jason Holder couldn't believe what just happened. https://t.co/vEvuhPywYm I know how it feels!I too faced such a situation!But its not acceptable at this level! twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… I know how it feels! I too faced such a situation!😕😕But its not acceptable at this level! twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra LOGAN VAN BEEK.... YOU CHAMPION!



4,6,4,6,6,4 in the Super Over against Jason Holder to take the Netherlands to 30. One of the craziest striking in the Super Overs. LOGAN VAN BEEK.... YOU CHAMPION!4,6,4,6,6,4 in the Super Over against Jason Holder to take the Netherlands to 30. One of the craziest striking in the Super Overs. https://t.co/PzX4ieRRGA Any team that hand over the ball to Jason Holder in death overs or super overs is practically offering the game to their opponents!! twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Any team that hand over the ball to Jason Holder in death overs or super overs is practically offering the game to their opponents!! twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Jason Holder conceded 18 runs in 3 balls against Tim David earlier this year in IPL 2023

The Super Over of the match between the Netherlands and West Indies reminded fans about the 1000th IPL match, where Jason Holder gave away 18 runs off just three balls to Tim David.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson gave the ball to Holder when Mumbai Indians needed 16 runs off the last over. Holder could not execute his plans to perfection and ended up conceding three back-to-back sixes. Mumbai Indians won that match with three balls to spare.

